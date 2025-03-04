Spring Harvest: 15 Tastiest Fruits & Veggies You'll Want On Your Plate
Spring may be early in the growing season, at least in the United States, but there are actually quite a few delicious fruits and veggies ready for harvest in March, April, and May. As we all know, enjoying produce when it is in peak season gives you the best of the best regarding flavor, texture, and overall yumminess. Peak season produce is typically priced lower than other times of the year as well. Plus, when harvested at peak season, produce is at its most nutrient-dense — so not only does it taste better, but it is better for you and saves you money. Oh yeah, you can also make a solid argument that peak produce is better for the environment thanks to local sourcing, growing requirements, and more. Sounds like a no-brainer, right?
Lucky us, there are tons of delicious spring fruits and veggies to incorporate into our diets. Below, you'll find a list of the tastiest ones, but really, it only scratches the surface. There's no better place to start than with the best though, right? Whether you are a home gardener, want to eat the most nutritious produce, or are simply a savvy shopper who values enjoying produce when it is in peak season, you'll want to find a way to put the following fruits and veggies on your plate.
Strawberries
When buying strawberries from the store we all examine the cartons and try to choose the one with the best, ripest-looking fruits. However, even with our best efforts, there are bound to be a few less desirable strawberries among the bunch. When they are in peak season though, the chances of biting into a dull or tart-tasting strawberry decreases, and we all know the sweetest strawberries are the best. So, make sure to take advantage of them this spring.
Strawberries are perfect for making an array of drinks, both with and without alcohol. Strawberry lemonade and frozen concoctions like a strawberry basil smoothie are just a couple of ways to drink your tasty spring strawberries. They are also a shoo-in for margaritas and daiquiris. When it comes to eating them, you can toss them on a salad, use them to make goat cheese and strawberry bruschetta, turn them into a strawberry rhubarb cobbler (rhubarb just so happens to be in season in the spring, too), make chocolate-covered strawberries, and so much more. Obviously, they make a fantastic snack as-is, too, so go ahead and snag some while the getting is good.
Asparagus
Asparagus may be somewhat of an acquired taste, but for those in the know, it's one of the all-time tastiest veggies. Whether you are a die-hard fan or not, there's no denying that it can be pretty pricey. Maybe that's the cost of having a spring harvest veggie available year-round, but it's not cheap. That's why it's best to increase its prevalence in your diet in the spring when it's in season and as a result, typically priced lower.
Asparagus's slightly grassy, bitter, and green flavor is perfect for a world of dishes. It tastes phenomenal mixed into spring veggie pasta plates and pasta salads. It also makes a mean spring asparagus soup and is delicious incorporated into many more recipes. Or, you can get it on your plate as a simple side dish by grilling or sautéing it and adding a dash of salt and maybe some lemon pepper. However you like it, take advantage of it when it is at its best — in the spring months.
Cherries
Sour cherries aren't in season until summer, but there are a few varieties of sweet cherries that start peaking mid to late spring — and these are the ones you should hone in on this April and May. Not only are they extra tasty when they are in season, but they are a super nutritious stone fruit, too, so it's a win-win. Cherries are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that benefit the body in many ways, including the potential to improve sleep, help with arthritis and gout symptoms, reduce exercise recovery time, and the list goes on.
When it comes to actually eating cherries, they make the ultimate portable snack. They also taste amazing mixed with other fruits, blended into smoothies, and tossed in salads. Of course, there's always a slew of baking recipes that make cherries shine too, like cherry pies, tarts, and cakes. With all those tasty recipe options, you have nothing to lose by enjoying cherries in the spring, even if you only use them to garnish whiskey cocktails.
Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts may be the most polarizing veggie of all time — you either love them or hate them — but cook them just right and not only are they super nutritious and good for your health (they are a green leafy veggie after all), but the taste is out of this world. Some find them too bitter, but there are a few things you can do to reduce bitterness, like choosing smaller Brussels sprouts, peeling off the exterior layers, and blanching them. Even if you aren't a fan of this powerhouse veggie just yet, this is your sign to give them one more try.
These tasty little green nuggets of vegetable are in season from September through May, so spring is the end of their seasonality. One of the best, easiest, and tastiest ways to enjoy Brussels sprouts is by cooking them in the air fryer with a few seasonings until they are super crispy. You can also use these yummy veggies in place of potatoes for a low-carb Brussels sprout hash or turn them into a decadent side dish like au gratin Brussels sprouts with cheese or roast them with pancetta.
Avocados
Avocados are a staple in many people's diets, and there's no denying their versatility and deliciousness. While they are technically in-season every month of the year minus January, some say they are tastiest in the spring, at least in the United States. Why? Well, the ones we enjoy in the States typically come to us from California, and peak avocado season there is April through July. So, if you aren't visiting a tropical location and are just dreaming of one from home, the most delicious avocados are purchased in the spring.
We probably don't need to tell you how there are nearly countless recipes that avocados are ideal for, but we will give you a slight refresher of some of the ones you need to make again. For starters, avocados are perfect for an infinite number of Hispanic dishes. You can lay sliced avocado over burritos, stuff chunks into tacos, mash them up to make guacamole, and more. Avocados are also a fantastic sandwich or salad ingredient and of course, are the shining star of everyone's new breakfast favorite: avocado toast.
Snap peas aka garden peas
Whether you call them snap peas or garden peas, there's no doubt that they are one of the tastiest spring veggies. They are crispy, sweet, and nutritious, and even kids like 'em. What's not to love? Fortunately for pea lovers everywhere, they are available all year long. However, they reach their full sweetness potential in the spring months, so there's no better time to enjoy them.
Snap peas don't need much help to shine. Even if you only steam or sauté them with a touch of seasoning and maybe some fat like oil or butter they turn out delicious. Even so, they also fit into a world of recipes and regional cuisines. You can grill snap peas on skewers with chicken, add them to stir-fries, mix them into countless pasta dishes, and use them to make the most amazing salads. One of our favorite ways to use them is in a sugar snap pea salad with ricotta and radishes, which, spoiler alert, are also in season in the spring, but more on that later. Or, you can bring several of the spring produce recommendations together in a snap pea, asparagus, and avocado salad. Yum.
Arugala
Spring is a virtual cornucopia for leafy green lettuce varieties. As it turns out, many of them are in season during March, April, and May, so it's a great time for salads of all kinds. One of the tastiest leafy greens you want to eat a ton of this spring is arugula. Unlike many other types of lettuce, it has a distinct peppery flavor that allows it to stand out in dishes. Seriously, it puts iceberg lettuce to shame regarding flavor and boldness.
If you aren't super familiar with arugula, salads are a fantastic place to start. We love a tart and tangy arugula salad with ricotta and citrus, but the possibilities are limitless. When you are ready to branch out, there's quite a bit more you can do with arugula. You can turn it into a peppery pesto for sandwiches, pasta, or meat, make a cheesy fig and arugula pizza (using the arugula as a finishing garnish so it stays fresh and doesn't wilt), and so many more peppery green recipes.
Root veggies
Root veggies come in many varieties and guess what? Many of them are in season in the spring. Nice! Everything from carrots to radishes to parsnips to turnips to beets are considered spring veggies. You can't forget onions either, and they come in a wide range of varieties too like leeks, spring onions, shallots, ramps, and scallions. If you're looking for some of the tastiest spring veggies, and you are — why else would you be reading this — root veggies are here for the win.
There's no limit to what you can do with root veggies. While probably not the first thing to come to mind when you think of root veggie recipes, spring onion pizza is a surefire crowd-pleaser. It probably won't do much for your breath, though. Butter-braised radishes, roasted carrots, buttermilk-braised turnips with country ham, and beet smoothies are all outstanding recipes, too. Best of all, you can incorporate more than one spring root veggie into a dish. For example, an early spring market salad with carrots, beets, chives, and lemon allows you to get a world of fresh, in-season flavors in every bite.
Grapefruits
Peak season for grapefruits starts midwinter but it goes until early spring, so it's one of the first fruits you'll want to take advantage of when the weather starts to turn. Admittedly, grapefruits aren't for everyone, but if you love a bitter, juicy citrus fruit, nothing compares. Grapefruits are rich in antioxidants, and, of course, high in vitamin C, so adding them to your diet can be quite beneficial. They are low in calories, too. Score.
To enjoy your next spring grapefruit, you can simply slice it in half and scoop out the flesh as is for a healthy breakfast or snack. Chickpea, grapefruit, and hummus salad is another stellar recipe. If you're looking for more of a main course, seared scallops with grapefruit salad won't let you down. Moving on to dessert, Texas grapefruit pie is a thing. We know it seems a touch unusual, but it's a regional dish for a reason, so don't knock it until you try it.
Spinach
Another nutritionally dense leafy green you want to get on your plate this spring is spinach. Not only is it incredibly versatile, but it's packed full of iron, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin E. Basically, there's no reason not to infuse your diet with as much of it as possible.
Spinach can be enjoyed raw or cooked, so it couldn't be easier to sneak it into countless dishes. If you like your spinach raw (some people prefer it that way), the obvious choice is salad, and there's no limit to the ingredients you can mix in. Spinach is also perfect for layering on sandwiches or blending into smoothies. You can pack a ton of it into a fruit smoothie and it won't overpower the sweetness, we promise.
There are also an unlimited number of ways to cook with spinach. Everything from lasagna to pasta to stir-fries to baked goods can easily be infused with spinach so you get a ton of this powerhouse leafy green's benefits. We recommend making a vegetable tart with spinach, asparagus, and onion — all of which are tasty spring veggies.
Lemons and limes
Citrus fruits like lemons and limes are undoubtedly available all year long. However, spring is considered citrus season, so take advantage of the lower prices, better flavor, and increased level of nutrients however you can. You probably have several ways to use lemons and limes in mind already but just in case you need some help, you can use acidic citrus juice to brighten flavor in a world of regional cuisines, including meats, seafood, and veggies of all kinds. Try caramelizing a halved lemon or lime first, and watch out — you may never look back. Heck, you can even squeeze a wedge of lemon or lime into your drinking water. Think of these tasty spring fruits as a helping hand in whatever you are whipping up.
Of course, lemons and limes are also perfect for making an infinite number of cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks. Everything from lemonade or limeade to margaritas or daiquiris and beyond becomes tastier when you use fresh, in-season lemons and limes. Get some.
Artichokes
Many of us default to canned artichoke hearts because they are so much easier to use, but in the spring, fresh artichokes are in season. So, if you're going to opt for the raw veggie, it's the best time of the year to do so. Figuring out how to eat a whole artichoke without wasting any is a feat all in itself, but once you get the hang of it, the reward is more than worth the extra effort. In addition to enjoying these strange-looking veggies solo, you can pot-roast artichokes, pickle them, and so much more.
Interestingly enough, artichokes are technically considered a type of thistle, not a vegetable, but that doesn't mean they aren't packed with nutrients. They are chock-full of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are also low in fat. Master the art of cooking and enjoying fresh, in-season artichokes and your body will reap the benefits.
Sprouts
Like other yummy greens, sprouts are in season for many months, including the spring ones (March, April, and May). The main reason sprouts stay in season for so long is because they don't take long to grow. Obviously, they are much smaller than other vegetables, so a short growing season isn't all too surprising, but you may as well add them to your veggie repertoire this spring when they are well within their tastiest time period. Some varieties to keep an eye out for include bean sprouts, broccoli sprouts, clover sprouts, alfalfa sprouts, and sunflower sprouts. There are more, but that's enough to get you started.
Raw or cooked, sprouts give many dishes a pop of fresh flavor. It doesn't hurt that they are nutritious, too. Actually, many types of sprouts have a higher mineral and nutrient content than the seeds from which they grew — cool. Try making an Asian-inspired spring omelet with sprouts or a delicious bagel sandwich with salmon, sprouts, and cream cheese so you can see what all the fuss is about.
Pineapples
Many people rank pineapple as one of the tastiest fruits in the world, ourselves included. There was a time when Hawaii was the first and only thing that came to mind when people thought of cultivated pineapple, but the majority of the pineapple we eat in the United States today come to us from Costa Rica. Thanks to this, the peak season for pineapple starts in late spring, May to be exact, so that's when they are the juiciest and sweetest. Regardless of whether or not pineapple is one of your favorite fruits, it's rich in vitamin C and antioxidants so it's a great boost for immunity and more.
Whether you eat it raw, blend it into smoothies, grill it, or bake it, pineapple is just what you need to infuse tropical flavors into your diet. It makes a mean grilled pineapple salsa or piña colada (even without any rum). Pineapple upside-down pancakes and other baked goods are also on the table and are only that much better when you use fresh, in-season pineapple. We almost hesitate to say it, but pineapple is delicious on pizza, too. Some people think fruit on pizza is an abomination, but haters gonna' hate. We stand by it being a perfect topping for pizza, especially when it's paired with jalapeño.
Broccoli
Spring is a fantastic time to get some more broccoli onto your plate. Some say that broccoli tastes better in the winter because it retains more of its natural sugars, but even so, the spring months are well within the veggie's peak season.
Eaten raw or cooked, broccoli is an outstanding way to turn up the nutritional value of your meals. Broccoli is rich in fiber, calcium, iron, antioxidants, vitamins, and bioactive compounds which are known for significantly promoting health on several fronts. Plus, it's just downright tasty. Even picky kids like broccoli. Some of our favorite recipes for the veggie include broccoli pappardelle, roasted broccoli with garlic and lemon, and Za'atar and Parmesan smashed broccoli. However, you don't have to get fancy with broccoli. It's great eaten raw in salads or simply enjoyed as a snack — maybe dipped in ranch. You can even toss a few florets in a smoothie for a hidden boost of nutrition. Delish.