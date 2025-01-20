Recipes Main Ingredients Vegetable Recipes

Za'atar And Parmesan Smashed Broccoli Recipe

smashed za'atar parmesan broccoli on baking sheet Julianne De Witt/Food Republic
By Julianne De Witt and Food Republic Staff

Whether it's your favorite green vegetable or you're in need of new ways to convince your kids to eat broccoli, Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt has the perfect creation. Her za'atar and Parmesan smashed broccoli recipe does not disappoint — you may even have to fight your fellow diners for the last piece. "This quick and easy recipe has just four ingredients and really takes that broccoli side up a notch," De Witt shares. She keeps the seasonings simple with garlic powder and za'atar, which she describes as "a bold and versatile Middle Eastern spice."

Seasoned and then baked with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, this smashed broccoli makes a great side for a wide range of dishes. De Witt likes serving it with grilled rib eye steaks or roast chicken and baked potatoes, and it pairs just as well with baked salmon or a legume dish. You'll want to make extras to have tasty leftovers on hand; just reheat them in a pan or in the air fryer to bring back some of the crisp.

Gather the ingredients for za'atar and Parmesan smashed broccoli

head of broccoli with parmesan and seasonings Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

For this recipe, pick up a large broccoli crown, garlic powder, za'atar, and grated Parmesan. If you don't have za'atar, De Witt recommends substituting it with 1 teaspoon of dried thyme and salt. She adds, "Some varieties of za'atar do not contain salt ... If this is the version you have on hand, you may want to add a little to the broccoli."

Step 1: Cut the broccoli

broccoli florets on cutting board Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Cut the broccoli crown into florets. Slice any large florets in half.

Step 2: Preheat the oven

oven knob at temperature setting Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 3: Prep a baking sheet

baking sheet lined with parchment paper Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 4: Boil water

pot of water Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Place a large pot filled with water over high heat.

Step 5: Cook the broccoli

broccoli florets in pot with water Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

When the water is boiling, add the broccoli to the pot. Cook the broccoli for 5 minutes, or until tender.

Step 6: Drain the broccoli

cooked broccoli draining in colander Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Drain the broccoli in a colander.

Step 7: Transfer the broccoli to the baking sheet

cooked broccoli on baking sheet Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Place the broccoli on the baking sheet.

Step 8: Smash the broccoli

hand pressing cooked broccoli flat on baking sheet Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Use a glass to gently press the broccoli flat.

Step 9: Season the broccoli

sprinkling seasoning on smashed broccoli Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Sprinkle the garlic powder and za'atar over the broccoli.

Step 10: Add Parmesan

sprinkling parmesan on cooked broccoli on baking sheet Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Sprinkle the Parmesan over the broccoli.

Step 11: Bake

grated parmesan sprinkled over broccoli on baking sheet Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and is lightly crisp.

Step 12: Serve

za'atar and parmesan smashed broccoli on plate Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Serve.

za'atar and parmesan smashed broccoli on baking sheet
Nutrition

Calories per Serving 128
Total Fat 7.2 g
Saturated Fat 4.2 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 19.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 4.4 g
Dietary Fiber 1.3 g
Total Sugars 0.9 g
Sodium 346.4 mg
Protein 11.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What are some tips for making perfect smashed broccoli?

za'atar and parmesan smashed broccoli on baking sheet Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

This recipe is pretty straightforward and ready in under half an hour, but a few tips will help ensure success. For starters, De Witt notes that it's important to "cook the broccoli just long enough so that you can press it flat with a glass." There's a balance between undercooking it and being unable to smash it flat and overcooking it and ending up with a pile of mush. The perfect texture should be achievable after five minutes, or as long as it takes for the broccoli to be fork tender.

If you want to prep part of this recipe in advance, De Witt recommends cooking and draining the broccoli, then running it under cold water to halt the cooking process. Store it in the fridge until you're ready to continue. "Then, smash it and add the cheese and spices when you are ready to place it in the oven," she instructs.

What is za'atar, and what does it taste like?

za'atar and parmesan smashed broccoli Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Za'atar seasoning is increasingly common in a wide range of recipes, such as roast citrus chicken, oven-roasted vegetables, and pita chips. As De Witt explains, "Za'atar is a Middle Eastern herb blend that contains sumac and other herbs, sesame seeds, and sometimes salt." You'll often find wild thyme, marjoram, and oregano among the herbs used, depending on the regional variation and availability.

"It's often enjoyed in yogurt or in olive oil as a dip, sprinkled on feta, or on top of bread," De Witt notes. "I like to sprinkle it on steak before grilling and in omelets." You can certainly mix up your own blend, but you can also purchase za'atar in the spice section of health food stores, well-stocked supermarkets, or those featuring Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients. Look for a high-quality blend, as some cheap alternatives swap in citric acid in place of fragrant sumac.

