Za'atar And Parmesan Smashed Broccoli Recipe
Whether it's your favorite green vegetable or you're in need of new ways to convince your kids to eat broccoli, Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt has the perfect creation. Her za'atar and Parmesan smashed broccoli recipe does not disappoint — you may even have to fight your fellow diners for the last piece. "This quick and easy recipe has just four ingredients and really takes that broccoli side up a notch," De Witt shares. She keeps the seasonings simple with garlic powder and za'atar, which she describes as "a bold and versatile Middle Eastern spice."
Seasoned and then baked with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, this smashed broccoli makes a great side for a wide range of dishes. De Witt likes serving it with grilled rib eye steaks or roast chicken and baked potatoes, and it pairs just as well with baked salmon or a legume dish. You'll want to make extras to have tasty leftovers on hand; just reheat them in a pan or in the air fryer to bring back some of the crisp.
Gather the ingredients for za'atar and Parmesan smashed broccoli
For this recipe, pick up a large broccoli crown, garlic powder, za'atar, and grated Parmesan. If you don't have za'atar, De Witt recommends substituting it with 1 teaspoon of dried thyme and salt. She adds, "Some varieties of za'atar do not contain salt ... If this is the version you have on hand, you may want to add a little to the broccoli."
Step 1: Cut the broccoli
Cut the broccoli crown into florets. Slice any large florets in half.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 3: Prep a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 4: Boil water
Place a large pot filled with water over high heat.
Step 5: Cook the broccoli
When the water is boiling, add the broccoli to the pot. Cook the broccoli for 5 minutes, or until tender.
Step 6: Drain the broccoli
Drain the broccoli in a colander.
Step 7: Transfer the broccoli to the baking sheet
Place the broccoli on the baking sheet.
Step 8: Smash the broccoli
Use a glass to gently press the broccoli flat.
Step 9: Season the broccoli
Sprinkle the garlic powder and za'atar over the broccoli.
Step 10: Add Parmesan
Sprinkle the Parmesan over the broccoli.
Step 11: Bake
Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and is lightly crisp.
Step 12: Serve
Serve.
- 1 large broccoli crown, approximately 1 pound
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon za'atar
- ¾ cup grated Parmesan
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|128
|Total Fat
|7.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|4.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.9 g
|Sodium
|346.4 mg
|Protein
|11.4 g
What are some tips for making perfect smashed broccoli?
This recipe is pretty straightforward and ready in under half an hour, but a few tips will help ensure success. For starters, De Witt notes that it's important to "cook the broccoli just long enough so that you can press it flat with a glass." There's a balance between undercooking it and being unable to smash it flat and overcooking it and ending up with a pile of mush. The perfect texture should be achievable after five minutes, or as long as it takes for the broccoli to be fork tender.
If you want to prep part of this recipe in advance, De Witt recommends cooking and draining the broccoli, then running it under cold water to halt the cooking process. Store it in the fridge until you're ready to continue. "Then, smash it and add the cheese and spices when you are ready to place it in the oven," she instructs.
What is za'atar, and what does it taste like?
Za'atar seasoning is increasingly common in a wide range of recipes, such as roast citrus chicken, oven-roasted vegetables, and pita chips. As De Witt explains, "Za'atar is a Middle Eastern herb blend that contains sumac and other herbs, sesame seeds, and sometimes salt." You'll often find wild thyme, marjoram, and oregano among the herbs used, depending on the regional variation and availability.
"It's often enjoyed in yogurt or in olive oil as a dip, sprinkled on feta, or on top of bread," De Witt notes. "I like to sprinkle it on steak before grilling and in omelets." You can certainly mix up your own blend, but you can also purchase za'atar in the spice section of health food stores, well-stocked supermarkets, or those featuring Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients. Look for a high-quality blend, as some cheap alternatives swap in citric acid in place of fragrant sumac.