Whether it's your favorite green vegetable or you're in need of new ways to convince your kids to eat broccoli, Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt has the perfect creation. Her za'atar and Parmesan smashed broccoli recipe does not disappoint — you may even have to fight your fellow diners for the last piece. "This quick and easy recipe has just four ingredients and really takes that broccoli side up a notch," De Witt shares. She keeps the seasonings simple with garlic powder and za'atar, which she describes as "a bold and versatile Middle Eastern spice."

Seasoned and then baked with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, this smashed broccoli makes a great side for a wide range of dishes. De Witt likes serving it with grilled rib eye steaks or roast chicken and baked potatoes, and it pairs just as well with baked salmon or a legume dish. You'll want to make extras to have tasty leftovers on hand; just reheat them in a pan or in the air fryer to bring back some of the crisp.