14 Romantic Alternatives To Steak For Valentine's Day Dinner

Sharing a meal on Valentine's Day is one of the most romantic activities you can do. Whether you choose to go out and brave the crowds at a romantic restaurant or stay home and wow your partner with a home-cooked meal (infused with love of course), there are many sumptuous dishes to enjoy.

Steak is often the first thing that comes to mind when people envision a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. It's decadent, upscale, and well, delicious. However, if you're in the mood for something different or simply want a plant-based option, there are a slew of other foods that embody a romantic meal for the big day. From saucy pasta dishes to buttery crab legs to interactive foods like fondue or hot pot, your options for a sexy dinner don't stop with steak — not by a long shot.

Keep reading to learn about some of the best Valentine's Day dinner ideas perfect for sharing with the person you love. They're great for a Galentine's celebration, too. Whether you cook at home or go to a restaurant, the upcoming suggestions are sure to help make your romantic evening a night to remember.