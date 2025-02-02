14 Romantic Alternatives To Steak For Valentine's Day Dinner
Sharing a meal on Valentine's Day is one of the most romantic activities you can do. Whether you choose to go out and brave the crowds at a romantic restaurant or stay home and wow your partner with a home-cooked meal (infused with love of course), there are many sumptuous dishes to enjoy.
Steak is often the first thing that comes to mind when people envision a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. It's decadent, upscale, and well, delicious. However, if you're in the mood for something different or simply want a plant-based option, there are a slew of other foods that embody a romantic meal for the big day. From saucy pasta dishes to buttery crab legs to interactive foods like fondue or hot pot, your options for a sexy dinner don't stop with steak — not by a long shot.
Keep reading to learn about some of the best Valentine's Day dinner ideas perfect for sharing with the person you love. They're great for a Galentine's celebration, too. Whether you cook at home or go to a restaurant, the upcoming suggestions are sure to help make your romantic evening a night to remember.
The French are known for being romantic and so is their cuisine
France is known for its romantic scenery and culture. How many times have you seen pictures of people popping the question underneath the Eiffel Tower? Probably too many to count, and rightfully so. Everything about the people and culture is ripe with romance, and it only makes sense to lean into the sexy reputation for Valentine's dinner. If you choose to dine out, French restaurants are known for having a sultry, seductive ambiance perfect for an intimate meal. Of course, the food is rich and decadent, as well.
Thanks to the overwhelming perception of the French being romantic, just about anything from the country's list of culinary delights is a perfect pick for Valentine's Day dinner. We think some of the sexiest traditional French dishes include things like ratatouille, classic escargot, coq au vin (a chicken dish steeped in wine), and, of course, beef Wellington. Although, it does border on being steak, and we are supposed to be seeking out alternatives. French onion soup is also a winner, but only if all parties enjoy it. After all, onion breath isn't necessarily a turn-on.
French cuisine isn't known for being super vegetarian-friendly. Still, if you're looking for something that is, vegetarian foie gras AKA faux gras, bridges the gap beautifully.
Get saucy with fresh pasta and risotto
Similar to the French, but with a distinct vibe all their own, Italians are also known for being super romantic — and so is their cuisine, especially their fresh pasta and risotto. Everything about Italy's delicious sauces, tender noodles, creamy risotto, and world-class wines screams sexy. The flavors are bold and fresh and there's no shortage of options either. Everything from spaghetti to pesto penne to butternut squash risotto to creamy fettuccine Alfredo and beyond is sure to ignite your palate.
One of the reasons Italian food is so personal and even romantic is because the dishes are made with care. Homemade noodles, for one, are a labor of love. They take lots of time and effort to prepare from scratch. Risotto isn't the easiest to get right either. When you cook dishes like this for a special occasion, like Valentine's Day, it shows whoever you are cooking for just how much you care. Sweet, right? Make your partner fresh pasta for Valentine's Day dinner and there's no way the effort will go unnoticed. Who knows? Maybe you'll even have your own Lady and the Tramp moment over a spaghetti noodle. Even if you don't make pasta from scratch, Italian restaurants are an outstanding option. Often, they have romantic ambiances perfect for date nights.
Oysters -- they are an aphrodisiac after all
Oysters have been considered an aphrodisiac, AKA a libido-boosting food for hundreds of years. While there isn't scientific proof to back up these claims, perception is everything. Oysters also get a slight sultry edge because they are a finger food. Of course, they require slurping too — talk about drawing attention to your mouth. So whether you believe oysters are an aphrodisiac or not, they are a no-brainer for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner.
Going out for fresh oysters makes things pretty simple. However, you can also enjoy them at home. You'll just have to work on your shucking skills. After that, it's as simple as serving them on the half shell with lemon wedges and cocktail sauce. Or, you can go the extra mile and make oysters Rockefeller or any number of more elaborate dishes. If you choose to imbibe while enjoying your special dinner, pair your oysters with a tasty white wine like a sauvignon blanc or maybe Champagne and let the romance ensue.
Hot pot is more than a meal -- it's a shared experience
Sharing a meal on Valentine's Day isn't just about the food. The intimate time spent together making memories is just as important. It may sound sappy to some, but it's true. With this in mind, hot pot is the perfect way to turn your meal into a leisurely shared experience. It isn't the easiest meal to recreate at home, but it's a fantastic option if you plan on going out. Not only will they have everything you need to pull off such an elaborate meal with ease (like burners on the table, strainers, and more), but something tells me they won't be nearly as hard to get into as your typical high-end restaurant on Valentine's Day.
If you've never had the pleasure of enjoying authentic Chinese hot pot before, you are in for a treat. It's kind of like fondue, but instead of dipping foods in melted cheese, you cook them in broth. Some restaurants feature one shared burner in the center of the table and others give each diner their own. Either way, you order an assortment of raw meats and veggies and cook them in your broth. Once your ingredients are cooked, you pull them out and top them with whatever Asian sauces you like. Seriously, hot pot is delicious. The process is also somewhat drawn out, so you get to spend lots of quality time with your sweetie.
Sushi brings unrivaled refinement to the table
Sushi has everything you could want from a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. It's overflowing with tantalizing flavors, rife with succulent seafood, and it's perfect for sharing. Plus, it's good for dining out or making at home. Either way, as far as foods go, there's something enticing about eating sushi.
It may feel like making sushi at home is an unattainable goal. After all, sushi chefs spent years perfecting their knife skills and overall technique. Your sushi doesn't have to be perfect though. If you are willing to accept that, creating homemade sushi isn't all that difficult. Of course, you'll need a few tools, like a bamboo mat for rolling and a super sharp knife, but it can be pretty fun to make once you get the hang of it. Plus, you get to make your sushi how you like it best and it is a fun activity to do with your partner.
Lobster is another upscale choice that oozes decadence
Aside from steak, nothing says luxury food like lobster. It's tender, rich, and let's face it, pretty pricey, but guess what? Even if you're not the type to splurge, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to do just that. Just the sight of lobster lets whoever is about to enjoy it know they are in for a decadent treat. Plus, seafood restaurants that serve fresh lobster are almost guaranteed to provide an upscale, romantic setting for your special meal.
Lobster is also pretty easy to make at home. You can make a simple grilled lobster with lots of butter and lemon or even serve it whole after a quick boil or steam. If handling the shells during your meal isn't for you, you can also use lobster meat to make decadent dishes like creamy lobster mac and cheese, or better yet, pair it with another one of our recommendations and use it as a topping on a plate of saucy homemade pasta or risotto.
Rack of lamb is not only tasty, but it presents well, too
Alright, so we know steak is off the table, but if you still want a super meaty meal this Valentine's Day a rack of lamb is just the thing. It's super filling and it gives you all the meaty mouthfeel you get from a steak. Lamb also has a stronger flavor that many people equate with being earthy or gamey, and it lends itself wonderfully to a broad range of tasty recipes. Once plated, it looks pretty elegant, too. The large bones sticking out of delectable chunks of meat are eye-catching, to say the least.
One of our favorite lamb recipes for the big day is a crown roast of lamb with fresh herbs. When arranged on a plate just right, it does in fact look like a crown, albeit some kind of prehistoric one — what says regal more than that? A roasted rack of lamb with pistachio breading is also a fantastic pick. The nuttiness of the pistachios perfectly complements the earthy flavor of lamb and the bright green finish further adds to the overall appeal. Or, if you are searching for a recipe with a brighter flavor, look no further than a rack of lamb with citrus gremolata.
Buttery crab legs are a surefire winner
A heaping pile of succulent crab legs paired with butter is another outstanding option for Valentine's Dinner. In fact, some chefs even say it is their go-to meal for a romantic dinner date. Not only are crab legs rich and tasty, but you eat them with your hands, which we know is somewhat sultry. They may be a bit messier than many other foods, but they foster lots of hands-on interaction while you are eating. If you're lucky, it might just transfer over to after-meal activities, too.
Both snow crab and king crab legs are a great choice for Valentine's Day. However, king crab legs are meatier and their rich taste is akin to lobster. While more expensive than snow crab, most people believe they are worth splurging. Plus, Valentine's Day falls at the end of king crab season, so it may be your last chance to enjoy it until the season restarts in October. Whichever type of crab legs you choose, they should be pretty easy to cook, and don't forget you can further amp up flavor by infusing butter with rich flavors like truffle — delish.
Skip ahead to the good stuff and go straight for dessert
Valentine's Day dinner is all about indulging, and if you're one of those people who's always thinking about dessert while you eat, why wait? Now's your chance to simply skip ahead and focus on the good stuff: sweet, sugary desserts.
Chocolate in particular is synonymous with romance. People give boxes of chocolates to their loved ones as a sign of endearment all the time, but especially on Valentine's Day. Something about its rich, creamy texture and drool-worthy flavor just oozes romance. That's why we recommend opting for desserts that feature it front and center for your special meal.
Arguably one of the most romantic desserts, chocolate-covered strawberries certainly fit the bill. Desserts like salted butter caramel-chocolate mousse and flourless chocolate and red wine cake are also excellent options. Or, you could always make your own chocolates. After all, nothing says love like putting in the extra time and effort to do it yourself. Since you're skipping everything else, you don't have to limit yourself to just one dessert, either.
Elegant duck recipes are as hearty as they are delicious
Duck is another succulent meat that evokes elegance, making it perfect for a Valentine's Day dinner with your loved one. It has a rich taste with a mix of sweet and gamey elements, similar to chicken but much more intense. Yum! Since it isn't nearly as common as beef or chicken, at least in the United States, it is also a fantastic option for anyone who wants to wow their partner with something you don't necessarily eat on a regular basis.
Duck also hits the mark on Valentine's Day for various culinary preferences, minus plant-based of course. You can easily find sumptuous duck recipes in all kinds of regional cuisines. If you're craving Asian flavors, Japanese duck à l'orange is here for the win. For something overflowing with texture and richness, crispy-skin grilled duck confit won't let you down. Or, for something a touch sweeter and lighter, whole grilled duck with honey and cantaloupe is a guaranteed show-stopper. Really though, that just scratches the surface. Any duck recipe you select will surely set the tone for romance.
Fondue slows down your meal and helps you savor the moment
In the 1970s and '80s, fondue was all the rage. While it has since fallen out of fashion, some say it's poised to make a comeback, and why not? If you love cheese, as many of us do, it takes enjoyment to a whole new level. Every bite of bread, meat, or fruit is smothered in melted cheesy goodness. Even if you aren't a fan of cheese, dessert fondue with melted chocolate or other sweet sauces is undeniably delicious. To top it all off, fondue takes time and it is meant to be shared, so it allows you to spend quality time with whomever you enjoy it with. Sounds perfect for Valentine's Day, right?
Making fondue at home is super simple, as long as you have a fondue pot complete with skewers. There's a lot more versatility than you may think, too. Sure, you can make a classic Swiss cheese fondue and it'll be amazing, but you can also branch out with recipes like dijon rosemary lamb fondue or Roquefort and mushroom fondue. However, if you don't already have a fondue pot and don't feel like buying one, restaurants like The Melting Pot are more than ready to create a romantic Valentine's Meal for you and your partner.
Marry Me Chicken -- and other romantic chicken dishes are a winning choice
Even if you aren't seeking a proposal, Marry Me Chicken is tantalizingly romantic. As such, it's perfect for Valentine's Day dinner. If you are unfamiliar with the recipe, it got its name because it is incredibly delicious, like so tasty that the praise you receive for making it borders on a marriage proposal. So what's this dish all about? Well, it's a creamy, rich chicken dish with sun-dried tomatoes, red chili flakes, and tomato paste. So yeah, it's amazing, and it's the color of love: red. What could be better for Valentine's Day? We know we are supposed to be exploring alternatives to steak, but you can also make Marry Me Steak for a fun revamp of the classic recipe.
In addition to Marry Me Chicken, there's a nearly countless number of chicken recipes that also make for a romantic dinner. Anything from roasted chicken with lemon butter to saucy chicken Parmesan will make your lover swoon. Chicken is also easy to cook at home, so there's no need to go out unless you want to. Plus, it is pretty affordable compared to other meats and seafood.
Sexy finger foods and charcuterie boards that won't weigh you down
If you want to keep things light, finger foods are the way to go for Valentine's Day dinner. Not only do you get to seductively eat with your hands, but enjoying a light meal just might be the key to ensuring your evening doesn't end with dinner. Going this route also allows for a lot of variation, and that's always a good thing.
When plotting your finger food menu everything from spicy samosas to cheesy dips to creative crostinis goes. However, a classic charcuterie board with cured meats, rich cheeses, nuts, fruits, and more is always a winning choice. They are so fun to arrange, too, and you can really build them with any ingredients you like. Vegan charcuterie anyone? Just imagine sitting down with your masterpiece of a charcuterie board, your partner, and a couple of glasses of wine — yes, please.
Keep things spicy with Hispanic foods
Last but not least, Hispanic cuisine is a fantastic way to keep things spicy during your Valentine's Day dinner. Whether you go for Mexican, Spanish, or another regional variety, Hispanic foods are known for their intense flavors and heat, two things that are sure to elevate your special meal and set the mood. After all, no one wants to walk away from a celebratory dinner thinking it was bland. Of course, there's practically no limit to the spice level of Hispanic foods, either, so you can turn up the temperature during your meal and it may just result in the rest of your night being hot, too.
Saucy numbers like enchiladas and smothered chili rellenos or even handheld tacos are perfect for Valentine's Day dinner. They pack some heat and you get a lot of room to play around with the recipes. Spanish paella is another drool-worthy option. Or if you plan on going to a restaurant, Spanish tapas places are pretty sultry and most of them provide a fairly upscale experience. Whatever you select, just remember to keep things spicy and your night will be off to a great start.