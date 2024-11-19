Swap In Steak To Revamp Marry Me Chicken

You've probably heard of — and maybe tried — the Internet's favorite chicken dish. Marry Me Chicken went viral on TikTok in 2022, resulting in countless of food blogs and video creators publishing their own recipes. Made with chicken breast seared until golden, then simmered in a creamy sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and Parmesan cheese, the dish is said to be so good that it might get you a marriage proposal from whomever you serve it to. To make it even more special, there's a quick swap you should consider trying next time: subbing in steak for chicken.

While Marry Me Chicken is beloved for a reason, sometimes you just aren't in the mood for poultry, or maybe you're trying to impress a date who absolutely loves red meat. Using steak in place of chicken produces the same flavor-packed dish the world went crazy over, but with a robust beefy flavor and a lot more heft. To make Marry Me Steak, your best bet is to cook the steak to your liking and then let it rest while making the sauce. The resting time allows the juices to distribute evenly throughout the meat, resulting in a juicy bite every time. Once the sauce is ready, slice your steak and add it back to the rich gravy before serving. Don't forget to spoon all that creamy goodness over the meat!