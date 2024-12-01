The Two Essential Tools For Making Sushi At Home

The proliferation of sushi across the world has spawned plenty of modern hacks, tricks, and substitutions, but some essential tools just can't be replaced. We turned to George Ruan, executive chef of Jōji NY, to learn which two sushi tools he would never skip out on. His answers: a sharp knife and a rice cooker.

Sushi making relies more on a chef's ability to use a few high-quality (but simple) tools, rather than an array of fancy gadgets. You may be able to make sushi without a bamboo mat, but Ruan's top two tools have no substitutes. A sharp knife maintains the integrity of delicate ingredients like nori, seafood, and matchstick-cut vegetables, making it indispensable. A dull knife can crack your sheets of seaweed, cut uneven pieces of ingredients, and even smash your rolls apart.

Rice cookers, meanwhile, cook with a level of precision that's impossible to imitate on the stove. Maintaining the rice's moisture level without undercooking it makes your sushi easier to roll and better-tasting, so a pot or microwave simply won't cut it. Since sushi is a simple dish that relies on quality ingredients and techniques, foregoing the right tools puts you at risk of substandard maki or nigiri that may fall apart before you can enjoy them.