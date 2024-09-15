Chef Michael Symon's Go-To Dish For Romantic Dinner Dates
The go-to romantic dinner date dish of chef, restaurateur, and former "The Chew" star Michael Symon is one you can easily pull off at home. It's an indulgent meal that's made even more special by the company you share it with.
"A meal of roasted crab legs and artichokes with truffle butter, sitting on the floor in front of a blazing fire with my lovely wife Liz," Symon told Bon Appétit in 2011 regarding his sexiest meal ever. "We ate the whole meal with our hands while drinking a lovely albariño. To me, what makes a dish sexy is how you eat it and who you share it with."
Over the years, Symon has made several references to this dish, which holds a special place in his heart. It combines slightly sweet, succulent seafood with rich truffle butter for dipping, and a crisp, citrusy, subtly salty wine. Symon first made the dish for his now-spouse back in the '90s, after inviting her to his place to break bread. It's a delightfully messy meal — the crab shells require cracking, and the butter might slop around — that makes for a lighthearted and potentially comical way to bond with someone you love. This is a dinner best shared with someone you're comfortable with or want to grow closer to. Moreover, the time spent preparing the meal is a thoughtful way to show you care.
Prepping crab legs and artichokes with truffle butter
If you're deciding between snow crab and king crab for this meal, you'll want to opt for the latter. It's more expensive, but king crab legs are meatier and significantly larger, making them great for dipping into truffle butter. In order to serve clean crab legs like a pro, you'll need to thaw, boil, and rinse them. Since king crab shells are tougher, you'll need a cracking device that can get to the delicate, slightly sweet, flaky meat (preferably without shattering the shell).
The artichokes will need to be washed and trimmed before cooking. Cut the sharp tips off each petal, remove the top inch of the artichoke itself, and trim the bottom stem. Peel off some of the outer leaves and remove the inedible fuzzy choke in the center to reveal the prized artichoke heart. Rinse and soak them with lemon juice to prevent browning, then cook.
Finally, the flavor-packed truffle butter is the third thing to prep. Infusing butter with rare, delicate, and expensive truffles is truly chef-level stuff. If you have the resources and time to make it happen, your love interest is bound to be very impressed. However, grabbing ready-made truffle butter from the grocery store is another far-less intensive option. After all — it's still truffle butter, and it'll still do the trick for your romantic dinner!
Pull things together with your beverage
Michael Symon paired his meal with albariño, a light-bodied Spanish or Portuguese white wine. It's on the drier side and known for its high acidity, salinity, and clean fruity notes that complement seafood. Other dry white wines, such as sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio, would also work well. Falanghina — a white wine you might not have heard of — could be another great option. It's a dry wine with citrus notes and high acidity, similar to Symon's choice. Since you're aiming for romance and a good flavor match, you also can't go wrong with Champagne!
Lex Madden, bar manager at Easy Point in Denver, told Mashed that crab legs pair excellently with "nice and crisp" German or Belgian-style beers with lower ABVs, as they won't overpower the delicate crab meat. These beer alternatives work for the same reason as the wine options: Symon's meal calls for a beverage pairing that is light and won't compete with or overshadow the delicate flavor of the crab or the rich intensity of the truffle butter.
