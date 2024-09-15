Chef Michael Symon's Go-To Dish For Romantic Dinner Dates

The go-to romantic dinner date dish of chef, restaurateur, and former "The Chew" star Michael Symon is one you can easily pull off at home. It's an indulgent meal that's made even more special by the company you share it with.

"A meal of roasted crab legs and artichokes with truffle butter, sitting on the floor in front of a blazing fire with my lovely wife Liz," Symon told Bon Appétit in 2011 regarding his sexiest meal ever. "We ate the whole meal with our hands while drinking a lovely albariño. To me, what makes a dish sexy is how you eat it and who you share it with."

Over the years, Symon has made several references to this dish, which holds a special place in his heart. It combines slightly sweet, succulent seafood with rich truffle butter for dipping, and a crisp, citrusy, subtly salty wine. Symon first made the dish for his now-spouse back in the '90s, after inviting her to his place to break bread. It's a delightfully messy meal — the crab shells require cracking, and the butter might slop around — that makes for a lighthearted and potentially comical way to bond with someone you love. This is a dinner best shared with someone you're comfortable with or want to grow closer to. Moreover, the time spent preparing the meal is a thoughtful way to show you care.