Creating A Vegan Charcuterie Board Is Easier Than You Might Think

A charcuterie board is always an eye-catching addition that lends an air of sophistication to any event. Whether you're hosting a full-blown dinner party or a more casual gathering, the presence of this attractive spread is a welcome treat. But what if you need to create a charcuterie board for a vegan crowd? Is that even a thing? After all, the French word charcuterie refers specifically to prepared meats.

To get some guidance, we checked in with Guy Vaknin, owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality in New York City, who assured us that making a vegan charcuterie board is not only possible, but it's also easy. The key is harmonizing sharp flavors that pair well with wine. "Creating a vegan-friendly charcuterie board is about balancing a variety of flavors — pungent, sweet, and salty — to create the perfect spread," Vaknin said. "Combine pungent items like vegan blue cheese and marinated artichoke hearts with sweet, dried fruits like figs and dates (or candied nuts), and salty pickled items such as olives and caper berries for a great balance. Be sure to garnish with fresh vegetables, herbs, or edible flowers."

The charcuterie board as we know it today is perhaps more aptly called a grazing board, but nobody treated to such a beautiful array of goodies is going to call the culinary police and report you for not adhering to the traditional nature of charcuterie. This definitely holds true for your vegan guests, who are sure to appreciate your efforts to serve up an elegant arrangement that fits within their lifestyle.