Creating A Vegan Charcuterie Board Is Easier Than You Might Think
A charcuterie board is always an eye-catching addition that lends an air of sophistication to any event. Whether you're hosting a full-blown dinner party or a more casual gathering, the presence of this attractive spread is a welcome treat. But what if you need to create a charcuterie board for a vegan crowd? Is that even a thing? After all, the French word charcuterie refers specifically to prepared meats.
To get some guidance, we checked in with Guy Vaknin, owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality in New York City, who assured us that making a vegan charcuterie board is not only possible, but it's also easy. The key is harmonizing sharp flavors that pair well with wine. "Creating a vegan-friendly charcuterie board is about balancing a variety of flavors — pungent, sweet, and salty — to create the perfect spread," Vaknin said. "Combine pungent items like vegan blue cheese and marinated artichoke hearts with sweet, dried fruits like figs and dates (or candied nuts), and salty pickled items such as olives and caper berries for a great balance. Be sure to garnish with fresh vegetables, herbs, or edible flowers."
The charcuterie board as we know it today is perhaps more aptly called a grazing board, but nobody treated to such a beautiful array of goodies is going to call the culinary police and report you for not adhering to the traditional nature of charcuterie. This definitely holds true for your vegan guests, who are sure to appreciate your efforts to serve up an elegant arrangement that fits within their lifestyle.
Tips for executing your charcuterie spread
While charcuterie originally referred to preserved French meats and the markets carrying them, the concept of a charcuterie board has broadened greatly, particularly in the U.S. The contents of these visual and literal feasts can range from traditional meats to cheeses, fruits, nuts, breads, dessert items, and more. Essentially anything goes nowadays, making tailoring a board for your vegan friends a fun challenge with lots of possibilities. Some vegan meat alternatives are made to look like deli slices and can be attractively rolled up. You can even create a vegan bacon alternative favored by Gordon Ramsay using tofu and rice paper for "bacon"-wrapped hors d'oeuvres.
Determining the perfect ratio of charcuterie per guest can seem daunting. The first thing to consider is whether your spread is meant as an appetizer or more of a main course. If it's an appetizer, a good rule of thumb is including about 2 ounces of vegan cheeses and 2 ounces of vegan meats per guest, or whatever elements are most substantial on the board if you're omitting meats. If your board is the main food event, both amounts should increase to about 5 ounces per person, with some filling bread and/or cracker options as well. You might also consider a creative approach like micro charcuterie boards, where guests each get their own appetizingly arranged board at their own place setting. This is ideal if your guests are a mixed crowd of vegans and non-vegans, as you can offer traditional meats and cheeses for those not adhering to a vegan lifestyle.