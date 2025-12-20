These 15 Costco Items Have Seen Major Price Jumps In The Last Five Years

As much as many grocery stores rave about their "low prices," they can still find ways to separate you from more of your hard-earned cash. And with inflation and tariffs squeezing bottom lines everywhere, markups have generally become the norm. But if there's one place you can count on to resist the markup bug, it's Costco. Sure, it needs sales, but with membership fees accounting for about two-thirds of its annual revenue, Costco doesn't rush to mark up quite as hurriedly as everyone else.

Costco's Kirkland signature prices are so affordable that if you found, say, $10 on the side of the road and walked into Costco, you could snag enough items under $5 to make a full dinner and still have cash left over to get that super cheap dog and soda combo on your way out. While Costco's gone all out to keep markups to a minimum — as far as creating a vertically integrated chicken operation just to keep their still outrageously cheap rotisserie chicken locked in at $4.99 — not everything has been spared.

We'll take a look at some Costco items that tote much chunkier price tags than they used to. All prices listed below can vary depending on which Costco warehouse you shop at, so they are accurate at the time of this article's writing and based on criteria from a typical warehouse in the New York metro area.