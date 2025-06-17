The Reason Orange Juice Is More Hydrating Than Water

If you're outside on a hot day or in the gym getting sweaty, what beverage are you keeping nearby? Probably water, right? It makes sense — nothing tastes as crisp as an ice-cold sip of good ol' H2O. But is it actually the best beverage for keeping you hydrated? A study conducted in 2014 and published in 2016 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that water actually isn't the most hydrating drink you can have. Along with milk, orange juice proved to be more effective than water at keeping the study subjects hydrated — likely due to the additional nutrients it contains.

Natural orange juice is actually about 90% water, but it also contains vitamins and minerals that plain water simply does not. One such mineral is potassium, which is an electrolyte — meaning it helps regulate fluids in the body. You often hear about the need to replenish electrolytes after losing a lot of water through vomiting, diarrhea, or a long night of drinking. A single eight-ounce glass of 100% orange juice contains about 10% of your recommended daily value of potassium, making it a strong contender for jumpstarting your hydration in the morning.