A Melty, Fan-Favorite Sandwich Was Just Spotted At A Costco Food Court In Oregon

Costco giveth, and Costco taketh away — there is no crueler truth for customers of this warehouse store chain who often fall in love with items, only to have them discontinued, never to return again (we see you, Polish food court hot dog). But it seems that this time, perhaps, Costco listened to the mourning and wailing and may have brought back a favorite food court item: the Hot Turkey & Provolone sandwich. Spotted at a Eugene, Oregon location and posted up on Reddit, fans of this food court delight were unanimous in their joy; "Oh please god," one commenter said in response to the post stating it was back, as another shouted, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

Why was this sandwich so beloved? It featured sliced turkey, provolone cheese, fresh onions and tomatoes, and a basil-garlic mayo — and all this came served up between two pieces of a sliced toasted torta roll. Oh, and it cost a mere $3.99, so the price was right, and the taste was great, according to customers. Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was taken away, but at least in one store, it has made its triumphant return (though for almost double the price).