15 Costco Bakery Items That Belong At Your Summer Picnic
Shopping at Costco is a mixed bag. In some instances, the bulk model is great for selling a variety of must-have Costco products under five dollars. But in other cases, the warehouse aspect has limitations — for example, you might want to think twice before buying a microwave from Costco.
That said, the Costco style of shopping and selling is perfect for buying food to entertain guests or attend a potluck. Almost all of the food is sold in larger quantities than you would find in standard supermarkets, making it ideal for sharing.
Nothing is more true about this than bakery items. Costco's bakery has a constant rotation of fresh items so delicious that even professional bakers swear by it. A lot of people online enjoy purchasing baked goods and pies, and freezing leftovers that aren't eaten right away. This way, you can enjoy baked goods at any time.
But for those who are looking for what Costco items should be included in your next picnic, have no fear; we, at Food Republic, have compiled a list of the best Costco bakery items. Whether you're heading to a late lunchtime gathering or meeting up for an outdoor brunch, we've got a list of muffins, cakes, pies, and cookies that will make you the star of the party. Now, just be aware that some of these items are seasonal or vary by location, so don't be too disappointed if your local Costco doesn't have a few.
Strawberries and Cream Bar Cake provide dreamy tea vibes
First up, we have the Strawberries and Cream Bar Cake. Nothing signals summer quite like strawberries, which are in season in late spring or summer. With layers of vanilla cake, strawberry, and whipped cream, this cake is going to be a hit at whichever event you bring it to.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake is a classic no matter what time of day
If you are attending a brunch gathering this summer, we must recommend the Cinnamon Coffee Cake. With thick cinnamon crunch on top of cinnamon batter and chocolate swirls, this very sweet cake will pair perfectly with coffee (hence the coffee cake name).
Apple Pie is as American as Costco itself
The Costco apple pie with cinnamon-spiced apples is one of our favorite picks on this list and for good reason. On Reddit, someone even admitted that, "I ate an entire one of these over two days during Thanksgiving. What a time" (per Reddit). We suggest serving it with the vanilla ice cream that uses the best ingredients, hands down – Van Leeuwen.
Chocolate and Marshmallow-filled S'more Cookies add campfire vibes
It doesn't get more summer than roasting marshmallows over a campfire. With these chocolate and marshmallow-filled s'more cookies, you can bring that feeling anywhere you go. The contrast between the gooeyness of the marshmallow-chocolate filling and the crunch of the cookie makes these the popular choice. If you are enjoying at home, pop these in the air fryer at 350 degrees for two minutes for peak melty-ness. Otherwise, we'd suggest wrapping them in foil and putting them over indirect heat on the grill for a minute or two.
Bite-sized Chocolate Chip Cookies make for easy sharing
Costco's chocolate chip cookies are another popular favorite, but these bite-sized versions are really as delicious — just smaller in size. With a soft, chewy interior, one big container of these cookies will be a picnic favorite. Add miniature scoops of ice cream and make easy, bite-sized ice cream sandwiches.
White Chocolate and Dried Cranberries Cookie are sweet and tangy delights
If you want to step out of the standard chocolate chip, bring Costco's white chocolate and dried cranberry cookies. The base has that soft and chewy quality found in almost all fresh Costco cookies, but the sweet white chocolate and chewy dried cranberries make it stand out.
Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites
The Costco Cinnamon Chip Bisconie cookies are a treat — whether you dip them into coffee or treat them as a hot dog chaser. A bisconie is a pastry that is a cross between a scone and biscotti, and Costco's version is a delicious bite, especially for spice lovers.
Hand-Dipped Strawberries are a summer staple
Be the most popular person at your next picnic and bring some Costco hand-dipped strawberries. Be sure to keep these in the cooler to avoid the chocolate melting and the strawberries getting soggy. These will be a lighter treat that pairs perfectly with a smoky barbecue or sliced sandwiches.
Lemon Blueberry Loaf brings the fresh feel of summer with a burst of citrus
The lemon blueberry loaf will be an absolute crowd pleaser at your next picnic. It excellently balances the tartness of lemon with sweet blueberries topped with a butter streusel. This could be served as a breakfast item at a brunch, or it can be a dessert at a barbecue.
The Chocolate Chunk Cookies make a big impact
The Chocolate Chunk is the largest and richest version of the Costco chocolate chip cookie — perfect for a summer picnic. You can buy a multi-pack or purchase an individual cookie at the iconic Costco food court. People are shocked to hear that this cookie is 750 calories, but at least you can be sure it's filled with butter and chocolate.
La Chic Patissier Heart Macarons are sweet for sharing
Although the Le Chic Patissier Heart Macarons aren't technically made in the Costco bakery, they are sold in the chilled section at nearly every location. We wanted to include this as a delicious gluten-free alternative to all those other pastries on this list. These vanilla and raspberry flavored macarons are heart-shaped for a great Instagramable food moment.
Confetti Cookies add sparkle to any celebration
The Confetti Cookies from Costco are great for getting the taste of birthday cake without needing to buy a whole sheet cake. These cookies have that soft baked texture Costco cookies are known for, but with multi-colored sprinkles. Want to level up these even more? Place a scoop of vanilla between two cookies to get a yummy ice cream sandwich, perfect for a hot day.
Kirkland Signature Assorted Muffins make waves in the best way
We were torn on which flavor of the iconic Costco muffins we wanted to highlight for this list. Of course, there are the ever-popular blueberry muffins, but we also wanted to give Costco's corn and cinnamon chip muffins an honorable mention as well. Our recommendation: Bring an assorted mix to your next shindig and cover all of your bases. Corn muffins pair beautifully with barbecue, and cinnamon chips are great at a campfire.
Green Chile Cornbread adds subtle heat and spice to a sunny picnic
Bring a little bit of Southwestern flavor to the gathering with this Green Chile Cornbread. The subtle sweetness of cornbread with the delicious blend of both poblano and jalapeño peppers work together in each slice. This quick bread will make an awesome side dish to a bowl of summer chili or a corn and bean salad.
Croissants can be used in so many ways
Croissants are the perfect thing to bring to your next picnic. The pastry's buttery, flaky layers contribute to its versatility. They can be cut up and placed on a charcuterie board or served with Nutella banana sandwiches. Have an assortment of toppings ready, and allow people to build their own sandwiches — be that turkey and cheese or peanut butter and jelly.