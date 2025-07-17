15 Costco Bakery Items That Belong At Your Summer Picnic

Shopping at Costco is a mixed bag. In some instances, the bulk model is great for selling a variety of must-have Costco products under five dollars. But in other cases, the warehouse aspect has limitations — for example, you might want to think twice before buying a microwave from Costco.

That said, the Costco style of shopping and selling is perfect for buying food to entertain guests or attend a potluck. Almost all of the food is sold in larger quantities than you would find in standard supermarkets, making it ideal for sharing.

Nothing is more true about this than bakery items. Costco's bakery has a constant rotation of fresh items so delicious that even professional bakers swear by it. A lot of people online enjoy purchasing baked goods and pies, and freezing leftovers that aren't eaten right away. This way, you can enjoy baked goods at any time.

But for those who are looking for what Costco items should be included in your next picnic, have no fear; we, at Food Republic, have compiled a list of the best Costco bakery items. Whether you're heading to a late lunchtime gathering or meeting up for an outdoor brunch, we've got a list of muffins, cakes, pies, and cookies that will make you the star of the party. Now, just be aware that some of these items are seasonal or vary by location, so don't be too disappointed if your local Costco doesn't have a few.