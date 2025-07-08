How Does Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stay So Cheap?

Costco has built a reputation around not just its low prices on grocery items, but also its prepared and hot foods, too — namely, its rotisserie chickens. Yes, the roasted fowl that beat out Sam's Club's bird in Food Republic's estimation, perhaps thanks to its saline solution injection, is a huge favorite among busy parents and food preppers alike. Even better than its taste, though, is how cheap it has remained for over 15 years; while the prices on other groceries keep going up, this Costco icon has stayed $5. How is that even possible? As it turns out, it's because of a bit of strategy on the warehouse chain's part; the chicken is what's known as a loss-leader.

A loss-leader is an item that costs more to make or manufacture than it sells for, but it gets people in the door and buying other items that make up for the hit to a company's bottom line. In Costco's case, the roughly three-pound birds are a beloved item whose ultra-low price tag alone is worth a trip to the store for many, and to get to these prized items, you'll typically have to maneuver through pretty much the entire store. That gives Costco many opportunities to catch your eye with something you didn't plan on buying when you entered, but suddenly can't live without, therefore making up for the money it missed out on by selling the chickens so cheaply.