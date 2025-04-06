6 Kirkland Signature Snacks, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

My family and I recently became Costco members. We've been doing all the typical things that new members do: sampling the famous Costco hot dog, trying out some of the bakery items, comparing receipts to determine if Costco really is more affordable than regular grocery stores, and discovering new favorite Kirkland products. At times, I will admit that I have been negatively biased against store brand products, but I will admit freely that Kirkland buffs that perspective almost entirely.

Across Costco, you'll find Kirkland brand products in almost every aisle. And when it comes to food, the private label is everywhere. In the snack food category, Kirkland has many options. To get the best sampling possible, I selected options that had an abundance of positive reviews on the Costco app. From there, my family and I sampled these over the course of a week. After our initial sampling, I let our ranking rest to determine which snacks we would be drawn to over the course of the next few days. I must admit that the listing did shift over the course of a week based on the snacks we went back to over and over again, but as the week progressed, I also found that each one of these snacks had their place. That is to say, although I've listed them from least to most favorite, no single one of these snacks is a disappointment.