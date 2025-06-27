The Luxury Cut Of Meat You Should Always Buy From Costco

To break down the three grade shields further, USDA Prime beef is known for its high amount of marbling, which just means there is more fat dispersed through the cut. Prime comes from younger cattle that have a high-quality diet, producing tender, rich meat with tons of flavor — which is, again, why you are more likely to see Prime beef at high-end establishments. Because you want to get the most of the marbled taste, it's a good idea to cook the steaks by either grilling or searing in a cast iron skillet for the ultimate crust. If you have a thick cut, consider broiling it for an even cook that won't dry it out.

After Prime, there is USDA Choice — also high quality, but has less marbling. Choice meat cut from tender areas, like the rib or loin, is flavorful and higher end, so it can be cooked similarly to Prime. If your cut of Choice beef is on the less tender side, it will reach peak tenderness when slow-cooked with a flavorful liquid, like a pot roast or braised short ribs.

Finally, at the bottom is USDA Select beef, the leanest of the three, with almost no marbling, so it's not as juicy or tender. These cuts of steak should be marinated before cooking. Its tenderness will truly come out after some treatment, like with an easy three-ingredient steak marinade.