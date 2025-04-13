We Tried Costco Muffins To See If They Live Up To The Hype

After holding out for far too long, my family recently became Costco members, drawn initially to the fact that it is more affordable than regular grocery stores. But since we joined, we discovered that we've been loving stocking our kitchen with new favorites. On our second visit, we discovered the Kirkland Signature muffins, nestled amongst the other sweet bakery desserts. And though I love making fresh muffins at home, these definitely have the ability to free up some baking time.

I must say, the first batch we brought home were gone in less than a week. Between my husband and I, there was no better choice for breakfast, so we went back to Costco mid-week for more. I enjoyed the first round of muffins, but I wanted to know if it was a fluke, or if these really were just that tasty. So, on the next trip, I scooped up one package of each flavor and put them to a taste test. I was able to wrangle four available flavors: blueberry cream, lemon raspberry, cinnamon chip, and corn.

There was only one way to find out if these are worth hanging up your apron for. Over the next week, I sampled the different flavors to determine if these are a must on your next Costco run.