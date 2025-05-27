Ranking Bottled Water: The Best And Worst Brands Revealed

If you've ever stood in front of a large display of bottled waters and wondered which one to buy, I don't blame you. There are countless bottled water brands on the market, and you may think, hey, it's just water, but not all bottled waters are made alike. Some come straight from a spring and contain naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes. Others are labeled vapor-distilled or purified water, which, as it turns out, are often just processed tap water.

Knowing the different classifications of bottled water will take you far when it comes to selecting the ideal brand, but it still doesn't tell you which company sells the best product. That's where I come in. I recently bought and tasted popular bottled waters. Then, I ranked them based on their source, taste, and packaging, so you know exactly which bottle to grab the next time you're faced with the decision. Spoiler alert: The bottled water brands that source their water from a natural spring, prioritize ecological packaging, and taste great came out on top. Brands that just bottle up tap water didn't fare so well.