The Price Of One Of Costco's Most Popular Bakery Items Just Went Up

Whether you shop at a small local farmers market or the nation's largest Walmart, you've likely noticed the recent increase in grocery prices. Americans are growing more and more distressed at rising prices – despite President Trump's promise to lower grocery costs, his tariffs on Canada may be part of what's impacting grocery bills and it seems no superstore is safe. Even Costco seems to be feeling the heat of the economy, leading it to charge more for one of its most popular bakery items: butter croissants.

Croissants are a staple in many American kitchens, whether you're having them with coffee or as the base of your turkey club, and Costco customers benefit from buying them in bulk. While the price may vary slightly depending on location, Costco members have noticed a one-dollar increase in the price of the 12 packs of its fresh-baked croissants. Now costing $6.99, consumers are unhappy with the rise in the price of Costco's croissants, which were as little as $4.99 in recent years, and what it means for grocery costs as a whole.

Some patrons have joked that this is what they have to pay to keep Costco's iconic food court hot dogs priced at $1.50. Meanwhile, others take it back to politics, saying, "This is what our country voted for," likely referencing the larger implications of increased prices. But regardless of public disappointment, costs don't seem to be getting any lower.