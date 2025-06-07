I Tried 3 Costco Kirkland Signature Coffees And Wouldn't Recommend A Single One

Over the course of the last year, my family has been on something of a mission: to find and assemble the best coffee bar we can. An essential part of that has been the actual coffee. After our favorite micro roaster closed up shop, we began looking for others. After tasting many, we fell in love with Onyx Coffee. We began a Roaster's Choice coffee subscription, and a different coffee gets shipped to us each month. Though there have been some roasts we've loved more than others, they have all been phenomenal. So, when it comes to great coffee, I'm spoiled.

However, I also have a new Costco membership, so we've been making our way around the store testing various Costco meal kits and discovering some of the best foods (like the Kirkland Signature vanilla ice cream). I took all whole-bean Costco's Kirkland brand coffees I could find and pitted them against each other, ranking them according to the best flavor. Unfortunately, there were only three varieties I had access to, but you can find more in pre-ground formats. I chose to keep it to whole-bean coffee since that's how I've gotten the best coffee and I have access to a grinder at home.