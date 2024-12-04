Why Carbonated Drinks Taste So Good

It's not your imagination that fountain soda at fast food restaurants and convenience stores and freshly opened bottles of soda and sparkling wine hit a little different. Scientifically speaking, carbonated beverages really do taste better. Not only are there millions of tiny bubbles to keep our palates primed for flavor, but drinks that are destined for carbonation are also formulated a little bit differently to compensate for the effects of carbon dioxide, which is the gas that's responsible for all that fizz.

Bubbly drinks, be it seltzer, soda, or even Champagne, are made up of some type of delicious liquid with carbon dioxide dissolved in it. When the liquid is under pressure, the carbon dioxide stays put; when it's open to the air, the gas can escape as tiny bubbles. When that happens, the carbon dioxide reacts with the water in the liquid to create carbonic acid, which actually tastes distinctly acidic or sour. Our mouths then perceive that acidity as refreshing, much like the sourness in margaritas or a beer and lemonade summer shandy.