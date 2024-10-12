14 Discontinued Costco Foods We Desperately Miss

Hey you, still thinking of those food court soft pretzels with cinnamon and sugar? Almost texting that hot calzone, even though it's over? Never moving on from the All-American chocolate cake? If the Costco Universe threw a wrench into your re-membership-lationship, we're here to wheel our carts down memory lane (pass the Kirkland Signature tissues) and celebrate all the canceled foods we desperately miss.

Unless you live in one of the three states that don't have a Costco, you know your favorite warehouse-club treats like the back of your hand. And, even though we all might pretend to abide by a shopping list (and swear that the giant plush teddy bear was on it), we're open to a new treasure (see: the viral Costco apocalypse bucket with emergency cheesy mac), along with our staple snacks. We remain fully in denial, however, about any of these beloved items ever being discontinued.

The people of the internet have spoken. And, according to social media, we miss everything from crunchy cinnamon churros to chocolate-dipped ice cream bars, French cheese, barbecue brisket, and turkey burgers. For fans of these dearly-departed items — may they rest in peace while we cry like Snoopy about it — this is one giant Costco asterisk of death.