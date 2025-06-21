The Best Drink For Hydration Surprisingly Isn't Water
Dehydration can lead to headaches, dry skin, and even fatigue. Although drinking water is one of the most popular ways to hydrate, there are plenty of other options out there. When we ranked the best and worst beverages for hydration, we were surprised to find that milk was at the top of the list. We spoke to Janelle Bober, team lead and registered dietitian at DietitianLIVE, about how the hydration properties of milk could actually be just a tad better than water.
"Milk has more than just water in it — it also contains carbohydrates in the form of lactose, plus protein and fat. Protein and fat both help to slow our gastric emptying," she explains. When the nutrients in milk slow down our digestive system, it allows for everything to be absorbed more effectively than it would with water.
Similar to its underrated hydration counterpart, pickle juice, milk also contains potassium and sodium. Bober explains that these two electrolytes "are important to fluid retention and urine production."
The best kinds of milk for hydration
Janelle Bober explains that scientists have actually developed a system to rank beverages on their hydration properties called the Beverage Hydration Index, or BHI. "Skim milk and full-fat milk actually rank higher [on the BHI] than water because of their nutrient profile," she states.
While debates continue regarding whether oat milk is better for you than almond milk, when it comes to hydration, plant-based milks aren't the top choice. "Dairy milks typically tend to outperform non-dairy milks, mostly just because of their contents," she continues. "Non-dairy milks don't have as much protein or fat and electrolytes as whole milk or skim milk does."
But not all dairy milk is created equally. In the battle between whole and skim milk, Bober is clear about which one has more hydration benefits. "Skim milk is probably the best option because it has lower fat content, so it doesn't slow our gastric emptying too much, but still provides us with the hydration and the nutrients that are present in milk." Even though skim milk has all the same properties as whole milk, it is much less creamy — a quality that allows for more efficient hydration.