The Best Drink For Hydration Surprisingly Isn't Water

Dehydration can lead to headaches, dry skin, and even fatigue. Although drinking water is one of the most popular ways to hydrate, there are plenty of other options out there. When we ranked the best and worst beverages for hydration, we were surprised to find that milk was at the top of the list. We spoke to Janelle Bober, team lead and registered dietitian at DietitianLIVE, about how the hydration properties of milk could actually be just a tad better than water.

"Milk has more than just water in it — it also contains carbohydrates in the form of lactose, plus protein and fat. Protein and fat both help to slow our gastric emptying," she explains. When the nutrients in milk slow down our digestive system, it allows for everything to be absorbed more effectively than it would with water.

Similar to its underrated hydration counterpart, pickle juice, milk also contains potassium and sodium. Bober explains that these two electrolytes "are important to fluid retention and urine production."