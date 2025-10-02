We Finally Know How Costco's Kirkland Signature Prices Remain Affordable

It's no secret that many big-box chains have been having a tough go of it under prevailing inflationary pressure. Not Costco, though. The wholesale mega chain posted net sales of $249.6 billion in 2024, up about 5% from 2023, marking yet another year in a streak of steady growth dating back as far as 2021, per Costco.

These impressive numbers are driven in part, if not exclusively, by Kirkland Signature, Costco's in-house brand that now tots nearly 400 products, spanning everything from tissue paper to gasoline. With Kirkland carrying the store's profitability almost solely on its back, you'd think that its price points would inch closer to, if not above, name-brand equivalents.

Although there are a few items that might see price bumps in the coming months, Kirkland price points remain famously pocket-friendly, consistently undercutting name-brand equivalents on value. Even big-ticket Kirkland-brand items that some might say fall under the ridiculously expensive category still retail far below standard market rates, with markups never exceeding Costco's 15% set point. So what's the magic pill that keeps Kirkland seemingly immune to the markup bug? Let's dig into all the reasons Costco's Kirkland Signature line remains exceptionally profitable despite rock-bottom price points.