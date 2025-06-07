Are These 14 Ridiculously Expensive Costco Groceries Worth The Price?

You've heard the buzz, noticed the commotion, or caught glimpses in-store while nearly crashing your cart and choking on free Heavenly Hunks samples. We're all well aware there are some ridiculously expensive groceries available at America's most popular warehouse club. But could a jaw-dropping haul actually be worth the eye-popping price tag? Bust out someone else's Black Card, 'cuz we're going on a Costco run.

Most of us probably don't transform into the picture of glimmering luxury as we load up on toilet paper, rotisserie chickens, and cheese Danishes while sloughing around Costco in slippers. But for some discerning shoppers, money is no object. Whether it be dropping thousands of dollars on a vintage wine collection, spending the equivalent of 200 years' worth of Starbucks lattes on a tin of caviar, or selling your soul for a couple truffles, you're looking at a bottomless pit of shopportunities should you be prepared to shell out a little (cough) extra dough.

Luckily for my writer's budget, I didn't actually have to buy any of this stuff because plenty of other people did and then they posted about it on the internet. This afforded me the luxury of pressing my best Kirkland Signature polo, sailing my yacht out on The Med, and popping open a few Crown Prince smoked oysters as I sipped Champagne and thought about where I'll hang "The Mona Lisa" once I get her home from Costco Paris. Get ready to jot down the high-end Costco groceries that are actually worth the price.