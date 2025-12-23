10 Costco Foods That Shoppers Return The Most

If you've ever tried to make a Costco run with a borrowed card and been cut off at checkout, then you know Costco doesn't play around with store policy. Cards can't be shared willy-nilly, members are only allowed a couple of tag-alongs while shopping, and absolutely no sales unless you can produce a coupon at the very least. One place where you won't find such austere measures, though, is the refund line.

Costco's returns policy is famously loose. While many stores deny refunds unless there's a glaring quality issue, Costco will take back pretty much anything. Your grounds for returning a product don't even have to be that serious. If you, for instance, buy 40 chicken nuggets on a whim, then get home and realize that 40 chicken nuggets is actually... 40 chicken nuggets, Costco might just give you a refund, almost no questions asked.

One category where shoppers really push the boundaries is food. The breadth of latitude you can take isn't infinite — Costco is known to revoke memberships for abusing the returns policy — but it's pretty up there. Almost anything's fair game (at least, when it comes to food). A half-eaten salad? Yes! A bag of crackers that turned out too salty? Yes! Fountain soda that wasn't chilled just right? Absolutely! But egregious returns aside, some foods do have legitimate, persistent quality issues that make them frequent flyers in the returns line. So, which foods end up boomeranging back to the warehouse the most?