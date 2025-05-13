The Gourmet Cheese You Can Buy In Bulk At Costco

In an effort to continue its trend of being more affordable than regular grocery stores, Costco's deals on gourmet cheese are nothing to sneeze at, especially for Parmigiano Reggiano. But while some stores opt to crack open fresh wheels and sell them piecemeal, Costco takes a different tactic.

At $950 a wheel for Costco's Parmigiano Reggiano, it may not seem like you're saving too much money. However, each wheel is 72 pounds, bringing the total cost to $13.19 a pound. Compare this to Amazon, which offers an 80-pound wheel for $1,400 or $17.50 a pound, and the savings start to become quite clear. It's fair to assume that not too many home cooks purchase this monstrous wheel, but the same can't be said of restaurants that may rely on brick-and-mortar retailers to replenish their inventory. Given that only five regions of Italy produce this cheese, it can be quite hard to come by, so purchasing it when you can, as cheaply as possible, is crucial to maintaining a well-stocked restaurant.

When factoring in the price per pound, it's vital to keep in mind that parmesan and Parmigiano Reggiano are not the same thing. Parmigiano Reggiano has a series of strict controls and laws producers must adhere to, creating its signature flavor, whereas parmesan may cover everything from finely crafted American cheese to the powder you buy in plastic containers. Costco's Parmigiano Reggiano, imported from Italy, follows these rules to the letter, offering a great deal on a rare product.