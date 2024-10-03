What The Heck Is 'Woody Chicken' And Is It Safe To Eat?

"Woody chicken" isn't a fun new name for hen of the woods mushrooms. It's a term used to describe chicken breasts with hardened muscles, transforming what should be a tender, flavorful cut into a tough, unappetizing slab of poultry. This phenomenon most commonly affects mass-farmed "broiler" chickens, which are bred for their size. While the exact cause has yet to be definitively proven, a 2022 study published in Poultry Science links it to accelerated growth from selective breeding.

Woodiness can start as early as two weeks old. Inflammation of small veins in the pectoral muscles causes muscle fibers to die and be replaced with scar tissue. This tissue is significantly tougher than normal muscle fiber, causing the woody texture. However, it's important to note that this doesn't affect the safety of the chicken. The same 2022 study found no bacterial infection in any of the 60 breasts examined.

Identifying woody chicken in stores can be difficult, but there are a couple of telltale markers the observant shopper should be able to catch. The meat may appear paler than usual and have white striations or unsightly bulges. These indicators of scar tissue, however, are by no means foolproof — they're just the most effective filtering criteria for the average consumer. If you accidentally purchase woody chicken, don't throw it out! There are several cooking methods that don't require tender breast meat to be enjoyable.