Why Costco Is The Absolute Best Store To Buy Meat From

You can tell a lot about a grocery store based on the meat department: A sub-par selection or sketchy storage solutions may have you thinking twice about quality and freshness. When it comes to high-quality butcher's sections, though, Costco is at the top of our list. In fact, Food Republic ranked the top 12 grocery store chains based on the meat departments, and awarded Costco with first place after researching online customer satisfaction.

Whether you are snagging a pre-made rotisserie chicken for just $4.99 or stocking up on all your favorite proteins for the next month, Costco has earned quite the reputation for offering members a wide variety of meat products at very reasonable prices. One user on Reddit, who buys a majority of their meats from Costco, wrote, "It is very hard to beat the price per pound. And the quality is noticeably better than the super markets around me." Multiple other users on the Reddit admitted that Costco's meat department was a big reason why they decided to get a membership card.

Research backs these assertions up: NASDAQ compared top grocery store steak prices in 2023, and found that a sirloin steak offered at Walmart for $12.94 per pound can be found at Costco for just $8.19 per pound. Ribeye steak was also listed as cheaper at Costco, priced at $14.20 per pound versus Target's price of $16.89.