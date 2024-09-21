Can You Order A Charcuterie Board From Costco?
Charcuterie boards have reigned supreme in the aesthetic food world for quite some time, and their popularity isn't slowing down. At its most basic, a charcuterie board is a selection of meats and cheeses laid out nicely on a platter, typically surrounded by other small bites. Easily customizable and often stylish, they're perfect for large parties — and you know what else is great for large parties? Costco. But here's the catch: You can't technically get a charcuterie board at Costco.
With so many great bulk options and tons of ready-to-go platters, you'd think Costco would have cornered the market on pre-made charcuterie. While you can buy plenty of ingredients from this wholesale mecca, the closest you can get to a full charcuterie board is purchasing one of its party platters, which come stocked with all manner of goodies ranging from cake to barbecue chicken wings, but none of them are officially charcuterie on their own. The solution? Combine them and make a charcuterie board yourself. To get you started, Daily Meal ranked every Costco party platter offered in 2024, so you can pick your favorites.
Making a Costco charcuterie board
Fortunately, many of Costco's platter options come pre-prepped. Some of the options include the Fruit, Meat, and Cheese Platter for $39.99, the Vegetable Tray and Fresh Cut Fruit Platter for around $10 each, or for something a bit out of the box, try the Sushi Platter, which serves 24 people for $36.99.
The bites are already cut, and occasionally even come with dressings or mouthwatering dipping sauces. While they don't come in the most glamorous packaging, you can easily use them as the base of your charcuterie board. Combine fresh fruit with your meats and cheeses for a more classic combo, or mix the veggie and sushi platters for a different take — perfect for a lighter appetizer. There are also platters that include heartier foods like chicken wings and pre-made wraps, which could serve as a main feature in a charcuterie spread — perhaps one large enough to cover the table.
More charcuterie options at Costco
While the party platters are an easy and affordable starting point for your next charcuterie creation, Costco is also home to plenty of add-ons. Place a Kirkland Signature wheel of French brie or a pile of BelGioioso gorgonzola crumbles on your board for some higher-end dairy. Or, grab some Fratelli Beretta prosciutto for a delicate salty bite. You can even get Grillo's Pickles dill spears to pop in the freezer before serving, because frozen pickles are the ingredient your charcuterie board has been begging for. Each of these items will elevate both the look and taste of your charcuterie board without an additional trip to the deli.
There are also a few more options that Costco sells, though they aren't Costco-made platters, so they may not always be in stock. However, if you can get your hands on them, one possibility is The Fruit Company's Savory Charcuterie Box, which retails for $99.99. The box comes with plenty of charcuterie staples, including fruits, cheeses, meats, nuts, and even the board itself. Another option is the Best of Spain Variety Box — a selection of meats and cheeses sold for $114.99. Both of these boxes are another great way to fulfill your charcuterie needs, all with one trip to Costco.
