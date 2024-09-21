Can You Order A Charcuterie Board From Costco?

Charcuterie boards have reigned supreme in the aesthetic food world for quite some time, and their popularity isn't slowing down. At its most basic, a charcuterie board is a selection of meats and cheeses laid out nicely on a platter, typically surrounded by other small bites. Easily customizable and often stylish, they're perfect for large parties — and you know what else is great for large parties? Costco. But here's the catch: You can't technically get a charcuterie board at Costco.

With so many great bulk options and tons of ready-to-go platters, you'd think Costco would have cornered the market on pre-made charcuterie. While you can buy plenty of ingredients from this wholesale mecca, the closest you can get to a full charcuterie board is purchasing one of its party platters, which come stocked with all manner of goodies ranging from cake to barbecue chicken wings, but none of them are officially charcuterie on their own. The solution? Combine them and make a charcuterie board yourself. To get you started, Daily Meal ranked every Costco party platter offered in 2024, so you can pick your favorites.