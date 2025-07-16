Frozen Costco Foods Under $15 You Shouldn't Skip
Costco's frozen foods section is stocked with a world of tasty, convenient foods. While many of them are priced quite high — some will run you upwards of $50 — there are also quite a few frozen foods you can get for under $15. Whether you prioritize versatility or convenience, you shouldn't skip over them the next time you're loading your cart with goodies. Once acquired, they'll provide you with an easy path to countless, hassle-free meals. You'll still have to figure out how to organize it all so it fits into your freezer, but mealtimes will be a cinch.
As noted, many Costco frozen food items come in under $15, so what you find below is not a comprehensive list. Plus, Costco's inventory changes quite regularly, so who knows what you'll find that fall into the under $15 price range the next time you visit. Even so, I made sure to include frozen food items that rank high when it comes to convenience and versatility. Ready to find out what they are? Continue reading, and of course, make sure to add some of the tasty finds outlined below to your grocery shopping list (and maybe you'll love some of them just as much as the discontinued products we all miss).
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
Fresh fruit is great and all, but frozen fruit has some major benefits. The biggest perk is its incredibly long shelf life. When frozen, you can basically forget about your fruit going bad. Nice! With this in mind, the first Costco frozen food for under $15 I recommend adding to your cart is Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend (with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries). It comes in a massive 4-pound bag, and it only costs $10.99.
Whether you are an avid smoothie maker or not, keeping a bag of Kirkland Signature's Three Berry Blend on hand will serve you well. In addition to frozen drinks, you can easily use the berries to top ice cream, include them in baked goods, toss them into your waffle or pancake batter, and so much more. Actually, adding fruit is one of the surefire ways to enhance boxed pancake mix, so don't overlook it. After thawing, frozen berries can also help you whip up some tasty cocktails and mocktails. Regardless of how you choose to enjoy berries, grabbing a bag of Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend will serve you and your wallet well.
Kirkland Signature Organic Normandy Vegetables
Veggies are the cornerstone of any well-rounded meal, so keeping them on hand at all times provides you with endless meal options. That being said, Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Normandy Vegetables had to make an appearance on my list. A 5.5-pound bag only costs $10.89, and when it comes to creating a world of dishes, it's worth its weight in gold. After all, veggies deserve a place in every meal. Good for you if you can find a way to incorporate them into your snacking habits as well.
Kirkland Signature Organic Normandy Vegetables include a mix of broccoli, cauliflower, and both red and yellow carrots. With these three vegetables, four if you count the two different colors of carrots, you can make everything from a pot pie to a stew to roasted veggies and beyond. That only scratches the surface, too. Basically, if you have enough room in your freezer, there's no reason why you shouldn't make Kirkland Signature Organic Normandy Vegetables a frequent purchase. They are good for you, incredibly convenient, and versatile to the max.
Pizzas galore
Costco's frozen pizza section is a sight to behold, especially if you're hoping to spend less than $15. Whether you are after a standard cheese pizza, one with cauliflower crust, or something a bit more specialized, like a wood-fired or Detroit-style pie, Costco has them all for under $15. Woohoo. My top recommendations are the two-pack of Detroit Double Pepperoni for $12.99 and the three-pack of Wood-fired Margherita Pizzas for $13.69. They are top-notch frozen pizzas by any standards and don't leave anything to be desired in the flavor department.
If value is your main concern, Costco's Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas are here for the win as well. They may not be quite as unique as the wood-fired and Detroit-style pizzas, but they more than get the job done. Plus, they are quite a bit cheaper. A four-pack of Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizzas costs $14.39, and a four-pack of the brand's plain cheese pizzas will only run you $11.79. Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizzas are a bit pricier — $11.99 for two — but they are a fantastic option for anyone following a gluten-free diet. All of them are prime for tasty upgrades like extra toppings and sauce, as well. Plainly put, if you need a complete meal that's bound to get approval from anyone you share it with, Costco's frozen pizzas have your back.
Kirkland Signature Cooked Shrimp
Seafood lovers would be wise to keep a bag of Kirkland Signature Cooked Shrimp in the freezer. A 2-pound bag only costs $13.39, and there's truly no limit to the ways you can enjoy shrimp. Pre-cooked frozen shrimp are also perfect for topping salads or enjoying as-is with some butter or cocktail sauce.
Costco also sells a 2-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Raw Shrimp, and it only costs $11.29. If you prefer to start from scratch, opt for it, instead. It won't be quite as convenient if you're trying to make a meal in a matter of moments, but raw shrimp allows for more control over your recipes. You can take advantage of various cooking methods and ensure seasonings are present throughout. Regardless of whether you prefer raw or precooked shrimp, Kirkland Signature's frozen bags have you covered. Plus, the prices are too good to pass up.
Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries
French fries are arguably the best, tastiest side dish to ever be created. Even frozen fries are exceptionally drool-worthy. There's no denying they are the simplest, quickest option when you want to enjoy fries at home, either. Thankfully, Costco jumped on the frozen fry bandwagon, and it now offers a 5-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries for $6.79. What? Yup, and they don't disappoint, either.
Whether you simply want to serve your fries alongside your next burger or choose to turn them into a more elaborate dish like chili cheese fries, Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries are up to the task. As advertised, they get extra-crispy (especially in an air fryer), and they have a great potato texture to boot.
Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries are proof that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg for quality food items at Costco. Actually, some of the most expensive Costco foods aren't even worth the price. Don't discount the fries simply because of the low cost. They are reasonably priced, not cheap. Add them to your shopping list and you'll be glad you did.
Ultra Organics Organic Mango Chunks
Berries are great and all, but keeping a little bit of tropical fruit flavor on hand is also a winning choice. Costco makes it incredibly easy with its Ultra Organics Organic Mango Chunks, too. A large 5-pound bag will only cost you $9.99, and it sure is simpler to keep around than fresh mango. You don't even have to worry about peeling the fruit. So, say goodbye to accidental spoilage and say hello to tasty, sweet frozen mango at a great price. That is, of course, if you pick up a bag the next time you visit your local Costco.
Ultra Organics Organic Mango Chunks are perfect for making various smoothies, like a mango and berry or mango chili smoothie. However, you don't have to get fancy. A splash of coconut water and some frozen mango chunks blended together is incredibly satisfying, as well. Once thawed a bit, you can add these mango chunks to salads, salsas, ice cream, crostinis, yogurt parfaits, and more, as well. They also make for a sweet, yummy snack as-is. If you're looking for fantastic Costco frozen goods under $15 (which you obviously are), Ultra Organics Organic Mango Chunks make an outstanding pick.
Summers Peak Fire Roasted Vegetables
More veggies are never a bad idea, so adding Summers Peak Fire Roasted Vegetables to my list of must-have frozen Costco foods for under $15 was a no-brainer. A 4-pound bag costs just $13.49, and compared to the Normandy blend of veggies we discussed previously, this mix contains entirely different veggies. Instead of the basics, it comes with red pepper, zucchini, poblano pepper, yellow squash, red onion, and asparagus.
Another reason to include Summers Peak Fire Roasted Vegetables in your next round of Costco purchases is its abundance of flavor. It comes pre-seasoned and tossed in olive oil, and the fire-roasted flavor really shines through. As a repeat buyer of this blend, I can tell you it is downright delicious. All you have to do is heat it up, and you have a ready-made side dish. Or, pair it with some rice or pasta and maybe some meat (although it isn't necessary), and you have a complete meal. It couldn't be simpler.
Red's Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos
Breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Red's Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos are there for you. At Costco, you can purchase 10 of them for $12.99, and while the price speaks for itself, the taste is even better. I mean, they are fairly simple bean and cheese burritos, but they cook up nicely, and the two namesake flavors are all you need to make a complete meal. Even if you don't typically eat a lot of burritos, they are a fantastic purchase to keep around in case you need a super quick meal that's effortless to pull off — you can microwave them, after all. They are also easy to pack in a work lunch or take on the go.
If you are thinking Red's Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos are a bit plain, they are, but that's part of their appeal. They can easily be jazzed up with hot sauce, green chili, enchilada sauce, or more melted cheese over the top. Easy peasy. They are also vegetarian-friendly, in case that makes a difference, and each serving contains 13 grams of protein.
Kellogg's Homestyle Eggo Waffles
We don't all have time for leisurely breakfasts, especially on weekdays, so quick and easy foods are a must in the morning. Lucky us, one of the best speedy morning meals, Kellogg's Homestyle Eggo Waffles, can be purchased at Costco for $10.69. That's well below our $15 maximum, and you get 75 Eggos in a box, so it's a smart purchase for sure. That may be a whole lot of waffles, but you can handle it, especially when you consider all that can be done with them.
If you are running out the door in the morning, Eggo Waffles make things easy. After toasting, they can be enjoyed as-is, and you don't even need any utensils. However, adding things like maple syrup and more opens up a world of possibilities. My favorite way to enjoy Eggos is as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but just like regular waffles, they can be stuffed and layered with all kinds of things. Bacon, egg, and cheese waffle sandwich, anyone?
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets
It's time for another low-cost frozen protein option, and this go-round, it's Costco's Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets. A 3-pound bag will only cost you $13.99, and the boneless, skinless breasts inside come from chickens that were raised devoid of antibiotics, hormones, and steroids. Translation: You can feel good about the quality and the price. Plus, the light breading also gives it more of a gourmet feel and taste than a plain chicken breast. All-in-all, it's a quality product for an excellent price, and there's no limit to what you can do with it in the kitchen.
I'm sure I don't have to tell you how many meals can be made with chicken, either as a supplemental ingredient or the main event, so I won't do you the disservice. Suffice it to say that keeping a bag of Costco's Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets in your freezer provides endless potential when it comes to whipping up a meal in record time. Do yourself a favor and give them a try.
Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice
Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice is another outstanding, low-cost frozen product you should be buying at Costco. It's packed with grilled white meat chicken, edamame, carrots, bell peppers, green onions, peas, a savory sauce, and, of course, rice — and the whole lot will only cost you $11.89. As such, it's a complete meal in a bag. So, if you're looking to make a super quick and effective plate, it's got you covered. Oh yeah, each box contains six individual serving bags that are ready in just three minutes, too, so it's easy to portion out however you please.
There's no need to make anything else with Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't. Try topping it with a fried egg or some hot sauce, maybe Sriracha, and it only gets better. Think of it like a huge step up from instant ramen. If convenience and speed are key priorities, make sure to snag a bag next time you're shopping at Costco. Actually, due to new tariffs, rice is one of the foods you might want to stock up on at Costco before prices skyrocket — so maybe grab two.
Pasta Prima Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli
Pasta is one of the first things many of us think of when we are contemplating making an easy, quick meal, so it had to make an appearance on my list. Enter Pasta Prima Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli. For the low price of $12.99, you get a huge bag of it, and unlike other frozen ravioli products, this one actually comes with two herb and cheese sauce packets. Scoop a bag of it up the next time you are at Costco, and you'll have a complete main dish ready and waiting for you whenever you need it.
As someone who has purchased Costco's Pasta Prima Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli several times, I can tell you that it is pretty tasty. I like to add some extra veggies to the mix (maybe even some of the frozen ones we've discussed thus far), and serve it with a piece of garlic toast. Really, though, you don't have to go that far if you don't want to. It's tasty enough to enjoy solo, and there's spinach in it anyway, so you'll still get some green veggies.
Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls
If you're looking for something to pair with the chicken fried rice I recommend purchasing, look no further than Costco's Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls. For the low price of $9.99, you get a whopping 50 spring rolls. Wow! Whether you practice a plant-based diet or not, they are tasty enough to make anyone a fan. Interestingly enough, they also contain nine grams of protein per serving, so for a fried dish, they are pretty nutritionally dense.
In addition to pairing them with other Asian dishes, Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls are great as a snack or appetizer. Since you get 50 of them, it's a fantastic dish to bring or serve at a gathering as well. Simply heat and enjoy. If you're thinking they might be a bit dry without some dipping sauce to accompany them, don't worry. Tasty little packets of soy ginger sauce are included in the packaging, as well, so you can go ahead and consider them a one-stop solution for snacking and bolstering all of your favorite Asian inspired meals.
Nestle Drumstick Variety Pack
I know ice cream cones are not a must-have item, but who doesn't like a little sweet treat? With this in mind, I'd be remiss to not include Nestle's Drumstick Variety Pack on my list of Costco foods under $15 you shouldn't skip. For starters, you get 16 cones for just $10.99, so it comes at a stellar deal. Plus, with summer in full effect, most of us will take all the chilled treats we can get.
Another reason to pick up a box of Nestle's Drumsticks is that they come with three flavors: Vanilla, Vanilla Fudge, and Vanilla Caramel, so technically, you aren't stuck with a singular dessert. It gives you a bit of variation, something most of us can appreciate. If you live in a household consisting of one or two people and you've ever found powering through bulk-sized items without getting bored challenging, you know what I'm talking about. Lastly, Nestle's Drumsticks are a portable dessert. Not only do they provide you with a sweet treat whenever the mood hits, but they don't even require cutlery or dishes — what's not to love?
Methodology
Costco's frozen food items under $15 encompass more than the items you find listed above, so if you have more room in your freezer, you're in luck. Also, I'm jealous. However, after perusing the store's offerings at length in person, I decided to highlight the most versatile, convenient products. You know, the ones that can be used in countless dishes (like veggies), or are pretty much guaranteed to speed up mealtimes (like pizza).
Sorry, not sorry frozen turkey burgers and chicken wings, you didn't make the cut. Once you've mastered the frozen section, if you want to keep maximizing your savings, make sure to check out some of Costco's must-have food items for under $5, as well.