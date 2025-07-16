Frozen Costco Foods Under $15 You Shouldn't Skip

Costco's frozen foods section is stocked with a world of tasty, convenient foods. While many of them are priced quite high — some will run you upwards of $50 — there are also quite a few frozen foods you can get for under $15. Whether you prioritize versatility or convenience, you shouldn't skip over them the next time you're loading your cart with goodies. Once acquired, they'll provide you with an easy path to countless, hassle-free meals. You'll still have to figure out how to organize it all so it fits into your freezer, but mealtimes will be a cinch.

As noted, many Costco frozen food items come in under $15, so what you find below is not a comprehensive list. Plus, Costco's inventory changes quite regularly, so who knows what you'll find that fall into the under $15 price range the next time you visit. Even so, I made sure to include frozen food items that rank high when it comes to convenience and versatility. Ready to find out what they are? Continue reading, and of course, make sure to add some of the tasty finds outlined below to your grocery shopping list (and maybe you'll love some of them just as much as the discontinued products we all miss).