This Is The Worst Frozen Costco Dinner We Tried

While Costco's Boom Boom Shrimp ended up at the very bottom of our taste test ranking, this doesn't mean it's beyond redemption. With the right pairings and some very minor tweaks in cooking methods, you can transform it into something far more satisfying.

One of the easiest ways to upgrade Boom Boom Shrimp is by serving it with a hearty starchy side — think rice, mashed potatoes, or buttery grits. These options will soak up the extra sauce, preventing the meal from feeling too one-note. Vegetables are another excellent option for rounding out the dish. Steamed broccoli, sauteed green beans, or a fresh slaw add crunch and brightness, cutting through the rich sauce and diversifying the texture. You could even add the shrimp into a veggie stir-fry, using the sauce to create a delicious, fiery coating.

Beyond sides, cooking methods can also make a huge difference to the texture of the shrimp. Instead of heating up the shrimp in the oven, which is the recommended method, a few tweaks can go a long way. As the shrimp is frozen and breaded, it's best to ensure they're spread out on the tray and the oven is properly pre-heated; not doing this can lead to a soggy and uneven texture. Instead of baking, you could consider broiling instead, which will add a light char that enhances both the flavor and texture of the shrimp. After using the oven, you could also have a go at finishing them off in a skillet to add a bit of caramelization and crispness.