This Is The Worst Frozen Costco Dinner We Tried
Costco has built a reputation for delivering quality and value, and for its many shoppers, a Costco membership comes with many perks. From amazing deals on bulk-buy goodies, access to a top-tier food court, and even a surprisingly generous returns policy, providing you follow their rules, it's clear that Costco sets high standards that keep customers coming back. With these high expectations in mind, we wanted to see if its food products match the hype, specifically, its frozen items. To find out, a Food Republic taste tester ranked five Costco dinners from worst to best. Their verdict? Costco's Boom Boom Shrimp did not live up to expectations.
The Boom Boom Shrimp is available in the Southeast region Costcos, retailing for $14.99. It is produced by the brand SeaPak, a company founded in 1948 and who are the number one brand in the U.S. for frozen specialty shrimp, and pioneers of Individual Quick Freezing, a process which freezes shrimp and seafood while also perserving its freshness. Given SeaPak's reputation for good frozen shrimp, it's surprising that their product fell so low on our ranking. According to our taster, the main problem they faced was consistency, and after a few bites, the Boom Boom Shrimp was no longer enjoyable. For a retailer that often nails its breaded frozen offerings, this product unfortunately fell short of our expectations. While not inedible, it serves as proof that even Costco can occasionally miss the mark.
Creative ways to upgrade Boom Boom Shrimp
While Costco's Boom Boom Shrimp ended up at the very bottom of our taste test ranking, this doesn't mean it's beyond redemption. With the right pairings and some very minor tweaks in cooking methods, you can transform it into something far more satisfying.
One of the easiest ways to upgrade Boom Boom Shrimp is by serving it with a hearty starchy side — think rice, mashed potatoes, or buttery grits. These options will soak up the extra sauce, preventing the meal from feeling too one-note. Vegetables are another excellent option for rounding out the dish. Steamed broccoli, sauteed green beans, or a fresh slaw add crunch and brightness, cutting through the rich sauce and diversifying the texture. You could even add the shrimp into a veggie stir-fry, using the sauce to create a delicious, fiery coating.
Beyond sides, cooking methods can also make a huge difference to the texture of the shrimp. Instead of heating up the shrimp in the oven, which is the recommended method, a few tweaks can go a long way. As the shrimp is frozen and breaded, it's best to ensure they're spread out on the tray and the oven is properly pre-heated; not doing this can lead to a soggy and uneven texture. Instead of baking, you could consider broiling instead, which will add a light char that enhances both the flavor and texture of the shrimp. After using the oven, you could also have a go at finishing them off in a skillet to add a bit of caramelization and crispness.