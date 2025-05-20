The One Legit Way To Share Your Costco Membership

Have a friend with a Costco membership and a really big car trunk? You can have them take you with them to shop at the bulk store, as one of two guests that are allowed to accompany each member. There is one caveat, though — as a guest, you can't actually make any purchases. Only members can buy things in Costco stores, so you should both be prepared for the cardholder to pay for the entire cart; you can then make arrangements to pay them back.

Now, some customers have reported a method of sharing their memberships that isn't exactly ethical — basically, if there's someone you want to add to your account as the household member, but they live at a different address, you can go into your account and change your address to theirs, then sign them up. Then, when they go to pick up their card, the address matches their ID. Would it work? Probably. Is it street legal? Not exactly. Use this information at your own peril.

But there is actually a way to shop at Costco without a membership at all; you can use the Costco storefront on Instacart. There's an option to enter your member ID, but you don't have to. Just know you'll pay higher prices than in-store, to offset the fact that you haven't paid for that Gold Star or Executive membership.