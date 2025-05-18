The Underrated Affordable Costco Meat Cut That Deserves A Spot On Your Grill (And It's Not Beef)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco gets a lot of love (especially for its devour-worthy food court hot dogs), but it's also the absolute best store to buy meat from, especially if you're cooking for a crowd or want to stock up your freezer. From steaks and ground beef to chicken breasts and thighs, Costco has a lot of options, all of which are grill-worthy. But have you considered saving a little money, going a little lighter on the red meat, and sourcing a pork loin from this warehouse chain for your next outdoor cookout?

Underrated but incredibly affordable, the Kirkland Signature boneless pork loin costs just over $2 per pound. In comparison, the whole beef loin will set you back about $10.40 per pound. The pork loins tend to clock in at around 9 pounds, so you'll pay about $22 total. And if you find meat with a mislabeled price? Grab it.

If you are really looking to save money, we recommend buying and butchering your own pork loin over getting Costco's already-cut loin chops (which can cost between $2.49 and $4.08 per pound). Then, all you have to do is choose how thick you want your pork chops to be and cut them up at home. We recommend making them at least an inch thick for the grill.