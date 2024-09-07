What Costco Really Does With All Its Unsold Produce

Giving new meaning to the age-old expression "waste not, want not," Costco has found a couple of novel ways to keep surplus food out of landfills and put it to good use. First, the company sends excess produce to farms, where it is repurposed as nutritious feed for livestock. Secondly, Costco partners with food banks and other organizations to ensure that edible food reaches those in need.

While the average consumer may turn their nose up at a bruised banana or a misshapen carrot, the cows, pigs, and chickens on farms across America are licking their lips (well, not the chickens) at the prospect of dining on Costco's rejects.

This program not only provides farmers with a valuable source of livestock feed, but also highlights the potential for businesses of all types to find innovative ways to minimize waste. As consumers become increasingly conscious of sustainability, Costco's actions serve as an example of how companies can make a positive impact by rethinking their approach to surplus food. By channeling unsold produce to farms, Costco is not only reducing its environmental footprint, but also contributing to the well-being of local communities and ecosystems.