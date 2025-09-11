Here's The Absolute Best Frozen Costco Dinner We Tried
You can buy a lot of non-edible stuff at Costco, from flat-screen TVs to furniture to appliances (though you might want to think twice before purchasing a microwave at Costco), but you're shopping there all wrong if you're not picking up at least some groceries while you're in the warehouse store. The big box chain sells a variety of pre-made meals that everyone is secretly obsessed with, but you shouldn't discount the frozen dinners, either. Food Republic certainly didn't when it ranked five frozen Costco dinners and came up with one meaty and cheesy winner: the Kirkland Signature Lasagna.
What makes this lasagna so dang good? Ultimately, it's the balance of ingredients, which is terrifically difficult to find in frozen supermarket lasagnas (if Stouffer's could at least be quantified as good — it came in fourth out of 10 in Food Republic's ranking — well, this lasagna is great in comparison). There's just the right amount of sauce, just the right amount of Italian sausage and beef, and the noodles aren't so thin that they get lost in the sauce (and other ingredients).
There is also the fact that each individual ingredient is impressively tasty on its own, well-seasoned and well-prepared so that when they combine, the whole becomes even greater than the sum of its parts. Oh, it also helps that you get a whopping 6 pounds (that's two 3-pound lasagnas) for $16.99 (prices may vary), so it tastes great, and it's a great value, too.
How to bake – and enjoy – this lasagna for peak flavor
If you have tried this Costco Italian Sausage and Beef lasagna and found it wanting, maybe you didn't cook it right. Perhaps you followed the packaging instructions, which, according to Reddit, means you actually baked it wrong. "The trick is to over cook [sic] it. Let it get really brown on top," one Redditor on an r/Costco thread about the lasagna advised. And they must be onto something, because their comment got upvoted nearly 600 times. Another person shared their tip for baking this meal perfectly, saying to microwave it from frozen for about 20 minutes (your appliance will be putting in work that day!), then let it cook in the oven, "overcooked of course."
Others had suggestions for the best way to eat the lasagna — but it involves a bit of a wait. "... I have found that it tastes better reheated," one commenter stated. It appears, in the tradition of most pasta dishes, that letting the lasagna's baked ingredients marry overnight in the fridge develops even better flavor. Another person concurred, stating they actually plan to eat the lasagna this way, cooking it the day before, letting it sit in the fridge, and then consuming it after it has chilled overnight.