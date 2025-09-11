Here's The Absolute Best Frozen Costco Dinner We Tried

You can buy a lot of non-edible stuff at Costco, from flat-screen TVs to furniture to appliances (though you might want to think twice before purchasing a microwave at Costco), but you're shopping there all wrong if you're not picking up at least some groceries while you're in the warehouse store. The big box chain sells a variety of pre-made meals that everyone is secretly obsessed with, but you shouldn't discount the frozen dinners, either. Food Republic certainly didn't when it ranked five frozen Costco dinners and came up with one meaty and cheesy winner: the Kirkland Signature Lasagna.

What makes this lasagna so dang good? Ultimately, it's the balance of ingredients, which is terrifically difficult to find in frozen supermarket lasagnas (if Stouffer's could at least be quantified as good — it came in fourth out of 10 in Food Republic's ranking — well, this lasagna is great in comparison). There's just the right amount of sauce, just the right amount of Italian sausage and beef, and the noodles aren't so thin that they get lost in the sauce (and other ingredients).

There is also the fact that each individual ingredient is impressively tasty on its own, well-seasoned and well-prepared so that when they combine, the whole becomes even greater than the sum of its parts. Oh, it also helps that you get a whopping 6 pounds (that's two 3-pound lasagnas) for $16.99 (prices may vary), so it tastes great, and it's a great value, too.