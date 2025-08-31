10 Costco Kirkland Signature Items That Have Severely Dropped In Quality

Smoky and savory is descriptive of plenty of meats out there. Cured meats like prosciutto and guanciale are definitely on the higher end of the spectrum of fanciness in this respect, but have they been to the moon? No. Do they predate Shakespeare? Also no. Bacon has and does, though, which means it automatically outranks all else. This is why narrowing down on a brand that consistently delivers on bacon is extremely important. And for a time, the Kirkland Signature Sliced Bacon was right up there with the best of them: slices of bacon thick enough not to burn on contact with the skillet and just fatty enough not to give you a greasy mouth right out of bed.

But, according to Reddit, those days are long gone. For one, the Kirkland Signature Sliced Bacon you'll get at Costco these days really puts the 'slice' in sliced bacon. "So paper thin I can't even hold it up without it falling apart. And this is with me being very, very careful when removing it from the package," one frustrated Redditor wrote.

Now, thin slices of bacon aren't necessarily a dealbreaker. In fact, depending on your sensibilities, you might find them preferable. But that's if the meat and fat are evenly balanced so they crisp up nicely on the pan without leaving a goopy fat residue. But according to a separate Reddit thread, Kirkland Signature Sliced Bacon falls flat here, too. "The fat content is ridiculous. You can't even separate them sometimes because the fat just sticks and then separates onto the other piece," one unhappy shopper wrote. And if you're thinking paying premium for the thick cut might give you a bit of a work around, no such luck. "Even the thick cut has gone downhill. I've also noticed they'll bookend the bad sides together, so that the visible ends look good," another user chimed in.