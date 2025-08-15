The Most Common Reason Costco Revokes Memberships

A Costco membership card is more than just a shopping pass — it's a coveted ticket to one of retail's best bargain chains. With prices starting at $65 annually, a Costco membership doesn't just work in the U.S. — it grants you worldwide access to all the perks of this bulk-buy haven, from its famous signature food court hot dogs to exclusive savings on groceries, electronics, and travel, to exceptionally generous price tag discounts. But while Costco memberships come with many benefits, they are not unconditional — and a membership can be revoked as quickly as it was issued. One of the most common reasons for membership revocation? Taking advantage of Costco's lenient (and easy) grocery store returns policy.

Costco's return policy is unique among retailers, and it takes its guarantee of 100% satisfaction seriously. Excluding certain items, such as electronics (which have a 90-day return window), Costco has no time limit on when an item can be brought back. Thanks to membership cards tracking purchases, you don't even need to provide a receipt. While this customer-friendly approach has earned Costco praise for its flexibility and trust-based system, it has also opened the door to abuse. Some shoppers have pushed the limits of Costco's generosity too far, repeatedly returning questionable items — and, as a result, have had their memberships revoked for violating policy expectations.