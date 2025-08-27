10 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Your Costco Membership
A key component of membership is often benefits and, as markets adapt and evolve, even longtime Costco shoppers may find there are perks on which they've yet to capitalize. Sure, everyone knows about opportunities to save through bulk buying or by taking advantage of lower priced goods offered through the exclusive Kirkland Signature brand — not to mention the much celebrated and price-locked hot dog combo. But the readily observed trappings like the optical center, pharmacy, tire center, and gas station only account for some of the offerings the more than 40-year-old warehouse retailer has for its loyal members.
Whether it involves veering down an aisle you've yet to explore, spending a little bit more time on the website, or reaching out to the company to encourage it to make your local warehouse the next in line for an upgrade, value packs are only the start for benefits. As you'll learn, Costco members have a host of opportunities to improve on routine grocery purchases and shopping for special occasions alike, while even helping make plans for the unknown or unexpected.
Water delivery
Thirst-quenchers can unite behind an alternative way to hydrate at home or work without having to lug around a bottle or a refillable cup courtesy of their Costco membership. While trendsetting receptacles have only expanded their market with customizable carriers and accessories — in addition to collaborations with Starbucks — the warehouse has partnered with the Primo Brands service to deliver a tried and true water service with a convenient dispenser.
Before virtual messaging platforms and group chats, coworkers used to spill the tea with gossip around the water cooler. These days, securing a bottom-load water dispenser from Primo Brands through Costco allows members at the office or home to make tea thanks to hot and cold water options. Rental rates are advertised at $5.99 per month for the dispenser with 5 gallon jugs of Pure Life Purified Water running at $7.49 — a considerable savings when compared to buying a 24-count case of 8-ounce bottles for $4.99, the equivalent of 1.5 gallons. Additionally, Primo Brands also provides rentals of a bottom-load dispenser for single-use coffee brewing.
CostcoGrocery
At the intersection of necessity and convenience, online grocery orders took a dramatic leap forward thanks to Covid-19. Since then, retailers have continued to add their own unique flair to the experience — as is the case with CostcoGrocery. Partnering with Instacart, the warehouse giant offers its members same-day options for orders $35 or more. Additionally, non-perishable goods and other household items are eligible for two-day delivery.
As is often the case, those who spend more have more opportunities to save, as members who spend at least $150 on a same-day order receive a $10 monthly credit. No matter the time of day, members can submit their orders, including selecting the needed ingredients to try out the club's latest recipe of the month. Spotlighting goods available in Costco warehouses, the recipes include appetizers, breakfast options, desserts, drinks, entrées, salads, soups, and sides. Members should be aware that listed prices for same-day delivery are higher than they are in the warehouse to cover the addition of fees.
Restaurant savings through gift card promotions
The confines of the Costco warehouse and its website aren't the only places where members can tally up their savings thanks to select promotional offers on gift cards. Many have likely made note of the fixture at their local store with promotions for live events, theme parks, and gaming systems. Even more options can be found as online exclusives to support couples dining out, families eating in, and any other restaurant related combination.
For instance, those looking for a night out at Morton's Steakhouse, Red Lobster, or Fogo de Chão — which was measured among the best steakhouses in the nation — can score 20% in savings from the word go by purchasing electronic gift cards with a combined value of $100 for only $79.99. Likewise, pizza lovers can ease the cost of the next few pizza nights or one packed party by enjoying the same offer from Papa Johns, a similar value from Blaze Pizza, or saving even more with $100 worth of Domino's gift cards for $74.99. Additionally, those unsure about where their next dining excursion will be can secure an inKind gift card worth $100 for $74.99 that can be redeemed at thousands of partner restaurants across the country.
Wedding cake convenience
Said to be the happiest day in a couple's life, there is certainly a case to be made that a wedding day is the happiest they've had for sometime after enduring planning and preparation. Of course, not every step to saying "I do" and celebrating afterward need necessarily be agonized over. Whether eloping, having a civil ceremony, or having miscalculated how many guests were going to test the bride's patience with a late-entry plus one, Costco members have access to a number of selections from Gwendolyn Rogers' The Cake Bake Shop by which accommodations can be made.
Among the offerings members have to satisfy their nuptial needs, they can choose an 8-inch round cake in carrot, chocolate, or Pixie Fetti suitable for serving anywhere from 16 to 22 guests. In addition to Costco, Rogers' business has exclusive partnerships with Pottery Barn Teen, Tiffany & Co., and Williams-Sonoma. Worth noting, the online only orders require a minimum of five business days for delivery and only arrive on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays to ensure freshness for this tradition with an unexpectedly ancient origin.
Fresh-made sushi
Thanks to its international reach, Costco has been able to try out programs in varying markets, paving the way for something of a cultural exchange for American members. Having found success for years at Asian warehouses, Costco decided to begin making sushi available in the United States. The program was launched in 2023 when, directly beside the Kirkland Signature Bakery, the Issaquah, Washington warehouse debuted the first domestic sushi counter across the street from the company's headquarters.
During the 2024 second quarter earnings call in March of that year, chief financial officer Richard Galanti, an executive vice president with Costco, had addressed the outlook of the program he expected to find success "in both quality and price." Following the Issaquah opening, plans to expand sushi access to more locations had immediately included two more warehouses — so there's no telling what international food court items could hit America next. Additionally, with same-day delivery options, members with the benefit of sushi at their local store can get platters sent to their doorstep in as little as one hour.
Emergency food kits
What was once considered fringe or trendy has undoubtedly made its way into the mainstream in the form of emergency preparedness. With the shift away from stigma, Costco members interested in making sure their home is ready to handle an unexpected disaster or supply chain shortage can sort through an array of options.
Clearly more than just paranoid "prepping" for an unknown doomsday scenario, peace of mind can be measured in days, weeks, and months on the warehouse's website. Of course, with some options boasting a shelf life of up to 30 years, having an emergency backup of food supplies doesn't only have to be about security for an unexpected weather disaster like a power outage or getting stranded on the highway in a blizzard. Emergency food kits can also help navigate economic uncertainty, providing a cushion for times when wage growth doesn't keep up with inflation or when sudden job loss leaves the family breadwinner temporarily on the unemployment line.
Exclusive pricing on grocery and kitchen brands through Costco Next™
Try as they might, there is only so much space at a given warehouse for Costco to fill with goods for members. But thanks to the Costco Next program, members can go directly to savings on select groceries, kitchen supplies, and more with exclusive deals straight from the vendors. Calorie conscious snackers looking to optimize their macronutrients can choose from Robert Irvine's FitCrunch and IQBar options while also taking advantage of supplements from Kaged.
Those looking to get their kitchen just right can peruse deals from Caraway, GreenPan, Schmidt Bros., and Viking when seeking out new cookware. Cutlery and dinnerware are also available. Whether through their Costco membership or by setting up a costco.com account, customers need only browse for a category they're interested in or search for a specific item before following a link to visit the supplier's site with the exclusive savings. Though the deals are offered to Costco members, it's worth noting that Next purchases do not apply to the 2% reward that Executive Members are accustomed to earning.
Deals on wine and spirits
Outside of event planners and the nearest university's Greek row, a store known for bulk buying options may not be the first place that comes to mind when it comes to alcohol purchases. As it happens, until Total Wine & More surpassed the warehouse retailer in 2024, Costco had maintained the top spot for sales as the largest wine purveyor in the country. Coupling notable savings with a sizable variety, that same year saw Costco open a Napa, California location that more than doubled the typical warehouse's options with some 174 SKUs.
Beyond the bevy of bottles that include their own Kirkland Signature wines, the retailer offers other unique ways to keep members over the age of 21-years-old opting for its aisles over those of the local liquor store. In recent years, as early as September, Costco sought to keep the holiday season merry and bright in select regions with a wine Advent calendar, counting down the days to Christmas with a different variety for each day in December. Additionally, members can enjoy Costco exclusive prices on Rabbit merchandise via Costco Next.
Gourmet gift boxes
Costco shoppers accustomed to seeing gift boxes adorning the aisles during the holidays may not know that those are only some of the available options. Members looking for a unique treat or something to satisfy that hard to please person on their gifting list can browse dozens of different bundles exclusively sold on the warehouse's website.
Carefree hosting can be achieved with a charcuterie kit — replete with essential cured meats and cheeses — while longings for a getaway can be sated with flavors from afar like a dumpling starter pack or tastes of Hawaii. Assorted chocolates, smoked seafood, various tea sets, and even a collection of balsamic vinegars can be found in the mix as unique offerings found prices ranging from under $25 to nearly $350. Those concerned about dietary restrictions can take advantage of search filters to whittle down choices for recipients in need of gluten free, kosher, vegan, or other specific guidelines.
Price adjustments
For savvy shoppers seeking a great deal, there is perhaps nothing more frustrating than to find out that if they'd held out a little longer, they would have saved even more money. As it happens, Costco members are faced with no such concern. In addition to the retailer's generous return policy — that promises 100% satisfaction guaranteed — the warehouse offers its customers a window of opportunity to request a price adjustment if an item already purchased gets reduced in price.
Limited to non-resale items bought in store, members simply have to fill out a form requesting a price adjustment to get the difference in price returned to them on goods that became less expensive within 30 days of a given purchase. Additional limits are applied to resellers as the offer only applies to items bought during promotional dates. Costco also stipulates that members cannot price match in store purchases to website offers or deals made available at other retailers.