10 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Your Costco Membership

A key component of membership is often benefits and, as markets adapt and evolve, even longtime Costco shoppers may find there are perks on which they've yet to capitalize. Sure, everyone knows about opportunities to save through bulk buying or by taking advantage of lower priced goods offered through the exclusive Kirkland Signature brand — not to mention the much celebrated and price-locked hot dog combo. But the readily observed trappings like the optical center, pharmacy, tire center, and gas station only account for some of the offerings the more than 40-year-old warehouse retailer has for its loyal members.

Whether it involves veering down an aisle you've yet to explore, spending a little bit more time on the website, or reaching out to the company to encourage it to make your local warehouse the next in line for an upgrade, value packs are only the start for benefits. As you'll learn, Costco members have a host of opportunities to improve on routine grocery purchases and shopping for special occasions alike, while even helping make plans for the unknown or unexpected.