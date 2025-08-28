This Big Box Store Could Soon Give Costco A Run For Its Money

Whether you shop at Costco for its pre-made meals and crave-worthy bakery items or for its popular beverages — like its fan-favorite Kirkland lager — you know that a membership unlocks the door to a wide range of deals on food and household supplies that have earned it a cult-like following. However, one store in Southern California, Resco Food Service, has been making a name for itself — with some calling it the "Asian Costco" — and it has a few ways it might be edging out the original beloved wholesaler.

Set up similarly to Costco in a warehouse style, Resco Food Service in the City of Industry sells a wide range of foods, including a vast selection of Asian grocery products — from sliced beef and Korean pears to snacks, boba ingredients, and seafood — often in bulk-sized packaging. Since it offers such an abundance of items, it may prove to be more of a one-stop shop than Costco, and its membership is less than half the cost of its rival — only $20 to Costco's $65. Many reviewers rave about the store's selection, affordability, accessible parking, and the fact that it sells kitchenware, too.