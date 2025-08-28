This Big Box Store Could Soon Give Costco A Run For Its Money
Whether you shop at Costco for its pre-made meals and crave-worthy bakery items or for its popular beverages — like its fan-favorite Kirkland lager — you know that a membership unlocks the door to a wide range of deals on food and household supplies that have earned it a cult-like following. However, one store in Southern California, Resco Food Service, has been making a name for itself — with some calling it the "Asian Costco" — and it has a few ways it might be edging out the original beloved wholesaler.
Set up similarly to Costco in a warehouse style, Resco Food Service in the City of Industry sells a wide range of foods, including a vast selection of Asian grocery products — from sliced beef and Korean pears to snacks, boba ingredients, and seafood — often in bulk-sized packaging. Since it offers such an abundance of items, it may prove to be more of a one-stop shop than Costco, and its membership is less than half the cost of its rival — only $20 to Costco's $65. Many reviewers rave about the store's selection, affordability, accessible parking, and the fact that it sells kitchenware, too.
Why Resco Food Service may not take over just yet
While Resco Food Service has captured the hearts of many shoppers, Costco may not be in danger any time soon, since Resco has only a single location — for now. Another difference between Costco and Resco Food Service is each store's inventory. While Resco may beat out Costco in the amount of food it stocks, it's lacking in other categories. For shoppers who like to combine grocery runs with buying lawn furniture, televisions, or home decor, Resco Food Service is unlikely to be their go-to destination.
For many, a trip to Costco isn't complete without a stop at the food court for some freshly-made pizza. Resco, however, doesn't have a deli or in-house bakery. And if samples are a make-or-break part of your visit, Costco has that covered, too; one Yelp reviewer noted there was only one sample available during their visit to Resco. However, Resco's prices and specialized selection are what ultimately make it a compelling alternative.