16 Costco Foods To Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket

President Trump has been toying with the idea of tariffs to bolster the economy. While the specific numbers are changing fast enough to make your head spin, most recently, he announced his new plan to impose a 10% minimum tariff on goods from all countries, plus reciprocal tariffs on certain countries. Some nations will be hit harder than others. For example, the European Union is expected to see 20% tariffs, and, of course, there's the impending deadline on the 90-day pause regarding Canada and Mexico. Still, regardless of how you feel about this plan to increase tariffs, one thing is for sure: Consumers can expect food prices to soar. Don't even get us started on shrinkflation, either.

With so many things up in the air, savvy shoppers are heading to the grocery store to get their favorite food items before prices skyrocket. One of the best places to accomplish this task is undoubtedly Costco. After all, it's got all your bulk food needs more than covered. Additionally, price increases are likely to hit smaller grocers first, so at least we have that going for us. Still, picking up a few essential foods from Costco before the ripple effect spreads will likely serve you and your wallet well. Just make sure you have plenty of freezer space before you stock up; you're going to need it.