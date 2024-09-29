If Grey Goose Doesn't Make Costco's Vodka, Then Who Does?

If you live in one of the states where Costco doesn't sell alcohol, you may not have had the opportunity to check out the warehouse store's lower-cost liquor. However, if you have had the option of perusing the boozy aisles of the store that Julia Child loved you may have wondered who's distilling the spirits being sold with a Kirkland label. When it comes to the Kirkland Signature Vodka, one thing is for sure — it isn't Grey Goose, which dispelled the myth that it either produces or privately labels the product.

There are two Kirkland Signature brand vodkas on the shelves at Costco — one is American, and one is French (because they really do taste different). The answer to the question of who makes the Kirkland Signature French Vodka lies right on the label. Distillerie de Gayant, owned by the family-run Terroirs Distillers, is listed as the bottler. The distillery's location in northern France is not far from Grey Goose's Picardy-based distillery, which could account for some similarity in the flavors of the two brands.

It's a little harder to crack the code on Kirkland Signature American Vodka's maker. That bottle's label points to Fairmont Ltd. in Mira Loma, California, as the bottler. However, a Certificate of Label Approval/Exemption (COLA) from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau indicates that the Kirkland Signature brand of vodka is registered to LeVecke Corporation, also in Mira Loma, California, suggesting that Fairmont Ltd. may just be LeVecke's trade name.