The Discontinued Kirkland Beer Costco Shoppers Said Was The Worst They'd Ever Tasted
Sometimes, it's not the most delicious brews that linger in memory, but rather the unpleasant ones. One beer that has earned this dubious distinction is Kirkland Signature Light. Although a simple American light lager with 4.2% ABV, the product generated quite a buzz. Since its discontinuation in 2018, online discourse has only intensified, with some even calling it the worst beer they've ever tried.
Redditors love pointing out disappointing Costco products, and they didn't go easy on this one. One user claimed that Kirkland Light "tastes like fermented hay. I couldn't stomach it," while another wrote, "this is the only beer I've thrown away" (per Reddit). A contributor on BeerAdvocate added, "a shame they even put the word beer on the can." The numbers support the criticism: As of August 2025, Kirkland Signature Light holds a 2.04 out of 5 on Untappd and a 63 out of 100 — or a "poor" score — on BeerAdvocate.
Kirkland Signature Light was a rare Costco miss
As the years have passed, all that online chatter may have only worsened the beer's infamy. They say distance may make the heart grow fonder — but perhaps the opposite is true for the taste buds. After all, Costco usually gets it right with alcohol — its spirits, like the popular Kirkland Signature spiced rum, have earned a solid reputation. Costco's fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager has also garnered strong reviews, with a respected brand behind its production.
Still, with Kirkland Signature Light, it seems Costco prioritized quantity over quality. The beer averaged around 50 cents a can and was sold in massive packs of up to 48 cans. Add in some tempting discounts, and it's easy to see why someone might grab a box to supply a party, unaware of what was inside. Maybe a few people even enjoyed a can or two, distracted by conversation rather than the flavor. But was it a brew worthy of awards? Certainly not.