The Discontinued Kirkland Beer Costco Shoppers Said Was The Worst They'd Ever Tasted

Sometimes, it's not the most delicious brews that linger in memory, but rather the unpleasant ones. One beer that has earned this dubious distinction is Kirkland Signature Light. Although a simple American light lager with 4.2% ABV, the product generated quite a buzz. Since its discontinuation in 2018, online discourse has only intensified, with some even calling it the worst beer they've ever tried.

Redditors love pointing out disappointing Costco products, and they didn't go easy on this one. One user claimed that Kirkland Light "tastes like fermented hay. I couldn't stomach it," while another wrote, "this is the only beer I've thrown away" (per Reddit). A contributor on BeerAdvocate added, "a shame they even put the word beer on the can." The numbers support the criticism: As of August 2025, Kirkland Signature Light holds a 2.04 out of 5 on Untappd and a 63 out of 100 — or a "poor" score — on BeerAdvocate.