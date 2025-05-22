How Is Costco Still Able To Keep Its Food Court Hot Dog Meal So Cheap?

It's no secret that one of Costco's most popular products is the $1.50 food court hot dog and drink combo — and the retailer is rather protective of that price tag. In a 2018 interview with 425 Business, Costco's then-CEO, Craig Jelinek, recounted co-founder Jim Sinegal's reaction when the hot dog combo price was questioned: "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you." And so far, this threat has held, and the infamously delicious hot dog to which so many treat themselves at the end of an anxiety-inducing shopping trip has stayed the exact same price since it was introduced in the 1980s. But how can the bulk retailer actually pull this off without a major dip in profit, especially amongst rising inflation and supply costs? There are a combination of reasons why the Costco hot dog combo has never wavered in price, starting with the fact that it's very likely a loss-leader for the company.

That is to say, Costco doesn't make any money on the hot dog combo. However, it's so beloved and has earned such a loyal customer base, that when members come to the store to eat one, they're likely not leaving empty handed — they're purchasing other items as well. It is a great branding tactic on Costco's part. This doesn't mean that the bulk retailer doesn't cut costs elsewhere; back in 2008, the company switched from Hebrew National to its own manufacture. It has also raised the price of other food court items in the past, like the chicken bake, sandwiches, and its fountain sodas, which now features Coke products instead of Pepsi.