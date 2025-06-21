Why Costco's Free Samples Are A Genius Money-Making Strategy

Costco has become a grocery staple among shoppers for its unbeatable prices, massive product selection, and beloved food court. But one especially iconic part of the Costco experience is the free samples. Whether it's a new granola bar or a sip of kombucha, there's always something new to try. It might seem counterintuitive, but Costco's sampling strategy is actually a big driver of sales.

First, samples introduce shoppers to products they might've otherwise ignored. A quick taste can trigger a craving or spark curiosity, and suddenly, the product ends up in the cart and becomes a repeat purchase. The experience boosts customer satisfaction, too. It keeps shoppers engaged, makes shopping feel more fun, and strengthens loyalty. There's also psychology at play: When Costco offers you something for free, it creates a subtle sense of obligation, or wanting to return the favor. However, buying just to please and being too nice is actually breaking Costco sampling etiquette. This effect is amplified since samples are handed out by real people — not automated kiosks — which makes it feel more personal, and even slightly awkward to walk away without buying.

The final kicker is that the people handing out samples aren't actually Costco employees. Instead, they are staff from Club Demonstration Services (CDS), a third-party company that partners with Costco for food samples and product demonstrations. These workers are typically paid less and receive fewer benefits than Costco employees, which is part of the reason the sampling program is so cost-effective for Costco.