Why Costco's Free Samples Are A Genius Money-Making Strategy
Costco has become a grocery staple among shoppers for its unbeatable prices, massive product selection, and beloved food court. But one especially iconic part of the Costco experience is the free samples. Whether it's a new granola bar or a sip of kombucha, there's always something new to try. It might seem counterintuitive, but Costco's sampling strategy is actually a big driver of sales.
First, samples introduce shoppers to products they might've otherwise ignored. A quick taste can trigger a craving or spark curiosity, and suddenly, the product ends up in the cart and becomes a repeat purchase. The experience boosts customer satisfaction, too. It keeps shoppers engaged, makes shopping feel more fun, and strengthens loyalty. There's also psychology at play: When Costco offers you something for free, it creates a subtle sense of obligation, or wanting to return the favor. However, buying just to please and being too nice is actually breaking Costco sampling etiquette. This effect is amplified since samples are handed out by real people — not automated kiosks — which makes it feel more personal, and even slightly awkward to walk away without buying.
The final kicker is that the people handing out samples aren't actually Costco employees. Instead, they are staff from Club Demonstration Services (CDS), a third-party company that partners with Costco for food samples and product demonstrations. These workers are typically paid less and receive fewer benefits than Costco employees, which is part of the reason the sampling program is so cost-effective for Costco.
How to make the most out of the Costco samples
While there's no way of knowing exactly what will be out for sampling on any given day, there are still a few ways to maximize your sampling experience. First is getting your time down. For the widest variety of samples, aim for weekend afternoons — this is when most demo stations are staffed, according to former Costco employees on Reddit. However, this is likely when the store will be busiest, so if you prefer sampling without a crowd, try a weekday (such as Monday or Tuesday), or this Costco member perk: early shopping. Just be aware of weekday evenings, the worst day and time to go to Costco.
What is being sampled isn't a matter of random chance, either. Products are selected by their vendors through Costco's demonstration partner, CDS, and are often chosen because they're new, discounted, or just in need of a sales boost. Another important tip is that there's no official limit on how many samples shoppers can take. While it's good etiquette to be polite and mindful of others, demo staff can't enforce a cap, meaning yes, you can go back for seconds (or thirds). A win-win for both shoppers and Costco.