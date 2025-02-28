The Sneaky Self-Checkout Trick You Won't Get Away With At Costco

Costco has stayed at the top of the warehouse chain game by introducing new and exciting products — like its popular Italy-inspired tiramisu cheesecake, which has received rave reviews — that are sold alongside its established favorites. Like other big box stores, such as its main rival, Sam's Club, it's a members-only kind of club. That said, certain shoppers who were not members have used trickery like card-sharing in the past to make their purchases at Costco. However, these sneaky shoppers might find their efforts thwarted next time they head into the store.

This is because Costco is cracking down on non-members using a friend or family member's membership card at the self-checkout area. In late summer 2024, Costco announced that starting September 1, 2024, the warehouse chain planned to not only ask people entering the store to scan their membership card, but they might be asked by employees at self-checkout to show that the photo they have on their membership card matches the face of the person wielding it. If the shopper happened to have a membership card without a photo, they could be asked to show some other form of ID, like a driver's license, to ensure that the names and face match.