When To Shop At Costco To Get The Best Deals
Costco has a devoted following for its low prices, including on its Kirkland store brand products, with the bonus of tasty free samples and food court deals that keep shoppers happy. Members can get even deeper discounts with Costco's sales and extra price reductions. To take advantage of those additional savings, there are certain times to shop when you'll be more likely to find the best deals.
Some Costco sales are more regular than others, so the prime shopping days for bargain hunters can vary. The warehouse retailer releases a monthly coupon booklet (no coupon is actually necessary) for sales every month that last around 26 days and usually start on a Wednesday and end on a Sunday. It also posts weekly product specials, as well as "Hot Buys," sales that take place between the monthly ones that don't have regular start dates or always last the same number of days. Costco posts the sales information on its website and app so you can see when they start, and you can also subscribe to email alerts.
Going on a sale's first day, like the Wednesday when a monthly sale begins, gives you the best chance to find all the discounted products you want to buy. If you wait a day or two to avoid the crush of other people also looking to cash in on the new savings, items you're looking for could already be sold out. Depending on the start date, a wait could also put you into the weekend, when there will be more people jostling for what's on sale.
Shop early for manager markdowns
Unlike Costco's sales, manager markdowns on products aren't announced and are specific to each store. They can take place any time, but often happen in the morning, and are only for what's in stock. That's why shopping when the store opens or soon after can increase the chance that you'll nab markdowns when there's the most selection and before things sell out. The same perk that lets executive members dodge the crowds can also help get an even earlier jump on markdown hunting. You might also have more luck on Mondays, which some have dubbed Markdown Mondays, claiming prices are cut on many things that day. Some Costco employees have said on Reddit that it's not a real thing, but Costco deals-devoted website Costco.97, for one, insists it is.
Another tip is to wait for the end of a season to get sales on seasonal products, like buying summer items when fall products start appearing. You should also shop at Costco right after a big holiday for price cuts, including in early January when there are discounts on Christmas decorations and returned items.
Brush up on the Costco price tag code explanations, so you'll know which ones indicate a manager markdown or other type of sale, and what the "death star" asterisk means. If you want a particular product that's not on sale, wait to buy it if you can, since Costco alternates sale items each month.