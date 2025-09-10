When To Shop At Costco To Get The Best Deals

Costco has a devoted following for its low prices, including on its Kirkland store brand products, with the bonus of tasty free samples and food court deals that keep shoppers happy. Members can get even deeper discounts with Costco's sales and extra price reductions. To take advantage of those additional savings, there are certain times to shop when you'll be more likely to find the best deals.

Some Costco sales are more regular than others, so the prime shopping days for bargain hunters can vary. The warehouse retailer releases a monthly coupon booklet (no coupon is actually necessary) for sales every month that last around 26 days and usually start on a Wednesday and end on a Sunday. It also posts weekly product specials, as well as "Hot Buys," sales that take place between the monthly ones that don't have regular start dates or always last the same number of days. Costco posts the sales information on its website and app so you can see when they start, and you can also subscribe to email alerts.

Going on a sale's first day, like the Wednesday when a monthly sale begins, gives you the best chance to find all the discounted products you want to buy. If you wait a day or two to avoid the crush of other people also looking to cash in on the new savings, items you're looking for could already be sold out. Depending on the start date, a wait could also put you into the weekend, when there will be more people jostling for what's on sale.