The Popular Brand Behind Costco's Espresso Blend Coffee

Grocery store brands don't generally become cult favorites; they're typically bought for their price and convenience, not for their quality. But Costco's Kirkland Signature is the exception, a marriage of affordability and quality that has garnered a seriously loyal following. Customers flock to the retail warehouse to collect bacon, vodka, dog food, detergent, and all manner of other Kirkland goods — and at the top of many grocery lists is the Kirkland Signature coffee. Beloved for its flavor, the espresso blend is dark and intense, smooth and sweet, and the quality shouldn't be surprising given that coffee giant Starbucks has long been behind the beans.

One of the secrets to Kirkland quality is the partners behind its goods, because Costco's products are often manufactured by big industry names. But unlike many of these items (whose manufacturers are hidden and unconfirmed), for a long time, the espresso blend coffee had its brand partner displayed right on the bag. Below the dark roast label, the Starbucks Coffee Company logo proclaimed that it was the expert behind the roasting. The online listing for the espresso blend was even called "Kirkland Signature Roasted by Starbucks." You could get all the quality and flavor of the beloved coffee chain for only a fraction of the price. However, that may no longer be the case.