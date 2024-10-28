14 Clever Ways To Upgrade A Turkey, According To A Butterball Pro

If you're cooking up the ultimate holiday meal, nothing beats a crispy-skinned roasted turkey with all the fixings. But if you're tired of the same old salt, baste, and repeat, we're dishing the details on how to bring your turkey to life. Not literally, phew.

No excuse is good enough to keep you from the turkey of your dreams. From the collective genius behind Butterball's new Cook From Frozen Whole Turkey, comes Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Supervisor Bill Nolan to address our most pressing concerns — plus, he generously offers the confidence to try something new.

If the Turkey Talk-Line sounds familiar, that's because it's been operating every November through December since 1981. That's over 40 years of turkey problems! Luckily, the people on the other end of the phones know their stuff (and never judge our questions, no matter how many times we ask). From new seasoning techniques, to fun cooking methods, the only equipment you need, and a few surprising time-savers — this year we're all about the tastiest turkey upgrades. It's just like calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL — but with your mind.