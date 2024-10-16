Let Apple Cider Mimosas Be The Star Of Your Fall Brunches

There's obviously nothing like a delicious mimosa-filled brunch, but what if you could elevate this drink to pair with autumn-themed foods? Well, that makes for a weekend event we'd happily attend each and every time. While classic mimosas are made with champagne or prosecco and orange juice, one fall drink would make the absolute best OJ replacement: apple cider.

Whether you're purchasing apple cider or making your own, adding it to champagne will help you create a brunch drink that evokes feelings of crisp orchard air and freshly-fallen leaves. If you're making cider from scratch, just make sure to let it cool completely before using it in mimosas. Keep in mind that while you may feel the urge to use apple juice instead of cider, there are differences between the two that will affect the flavor of the cocktail. Apple cider isn't processed nearly as much as its cousin, so it has a more robust, earthy flavor. Additionally, many apple ciders are made with extra spices that create a warm, rich profile. When it comes to your special fall events, go with cider, the option that you can usually only find during the autumn season.