12 Essential Pantry Staples You Can Find At Aldi

Snacks are pantry staples, too. Who are we to say when the desire for something quick, crispy, and satisfying will overtake us? Aldi's has an extensive collection of shelf-stable snack foods. Aldi's nuts, trail mix, and dried fruit are solid and fairly priced, and they sell a few different varieties of popcorn and pretzels.

But it's the Clancy's Kettle Cooked Jalapeño Potato Chips that are some of the tastiest snack foods in the store. The spice level is mild, which can be a plus or a drawback depending on your spice tolerance. They also have a subtle sweetness that helps balance the oil and savory seasoning of the kettle-cooked chips. Our friends at Tasting Table echo the sentiment, saying this bag of chips is "the absolute best to pick up on your next Aldi run," describing them as intensely flavorful and peppery. The problem for some customers is resisting the desire to eat the whole bag in one sitting.

There's a lot you can do with potato chips beyond eating them by the handful. Their crunchy nature and bold seasoning make chips a natural fit for breading chicken cutlets or tenders. You can also crush potato chips and use them as a topping for casseroles or macaroni and cheese. If making a batch of meatballs or meatloaf, don't be afraid to sprinkle some crumbs as a well-seasoned binder.