12 Essential Pantry Staples You Can Find At Aldi
Aldi is known for its quality produce, bare-bones displays, and value-friendly products. But don't let its minimalist appearance fool you; the store is thoughtfully stocked, with items ranging from basic pantry staples to more premium selections. It carries dozens of breads, an expansive meat and fish department, quality dairy, frozen meals, and more obscure offerings like jarred beef tallow, German coffee, and bacon-wrapped sirloin filets.
Despite its quality, Aldi is best known for its competitive prices. Its store-branded items are inexpensive compared to other retailers, and it carries a wide product selection, making it a great place to pick up your pantry staples. You'll find all the basics, like canned beans, nuts, pasta, soups, spices, and any other item you'd expect to see in a well-stocked supermarket. To build this list, we referenced Reddit threads, message boards, and other roundups to find items customers not only love but also use regularly in their cooking and day-to-day lives. From salad dressing to Sicilian olive oil to pasta-salad starters, here are 12 essential pantry staples you can find at Aldi.
Specialty Selected Sicilian Olive Oil
There are many nuances to olive oil, and it's easy to be thrown off by the different names, labels, and front-of-package callouts. But if you want the highest quality, you'll want a bottle that's labeled "extra virgin." According to the North American Olive Association, extra virgin olive oil must be extracted only by mechanical means and produced without heat (as well as follow a few other requirements), resulting in a product that's clean, fruity, and free of sensory defects. Because of these characteristics, a quality extra virgin olive oil is ideal for drizzling over roasted vegetables, bitter salad greens, pasta, and aged cheeses.
Regular Aldi customers speak highly of its Specialty Selected Sicilian Olive Oil, which is made from cold-pressed, Sicilian-grown olives. Online, customers are convinced that this private-label bottle is produced by Bono, a world-renowned, family-owned producer that has been making premium olive oil for nearly a century. Redditors praise its quality, reliability, and value, saying it's good on pizza or bread, or as the base for a marinade or a smooth balsamic vinaigrette. If you want to push the boundaries a bit more, drizzle a bit of extra-virgin olive oil over gelato for a rich, savory topping.
Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Salad Dressing
You should always have a bottle of Italian salad dressing in your pantry. Why? Besides the obvious sprinkle over greens, Italian dressing is useful in a number of applications beyond salads. Its acidity, herbs, and mild sweetness make it an excellent marinade for grilled chicken, eggplant, or other vegetables as well as a zippy addition to turkey burgers and meatballs. Want a quick pasta salad? Just combine diced red onion, bell peppers, corn, cubed Cheddar cheese, cooked noodles, and a few glugs of Italian dressing.
Aldi offers a wide variety of salad dressing options, from dill pickle ranch to Asian sesame, but the clear favorite, according to different online forums, is the Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Salad Dressing. On Reddit, it's most often compared to Olive Garden's Signature Italian Dressing, and while similar, the brands are produced by different manufacturers. Still, it's a solid all-purpose dressing that's creamy enough to soften hearty spring mixes yet flavorful enough to serve as a dip for breadsticks. Don't get it confused with Aldi's regular Tuscan Garden Italian Dressing, which isn't as creamy and doesn't contain a key ingredient: Romano cheese.
Amazing Burger Grill Seasoning
This may come as a shock, but many home cooks out there are reluctant to season their food. A sprinkle of smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, or chile flakes can completely transform everything from scrambled eggs to macaroni and cheese to your ordinary salad. But where seasonings really shine is on grilled meats and vegetables.
Aldi sells dozens of seasonings at prices competitive with those of other discount grocers like Trader Joe's and Walmart. But with such a vast selection, which ones should you add to your pantry? In this case, customers on Reddit suggest looking beyond the basic blends and picking up one of Aldi's special grill seasonings, specifically, the Amazing Burger Grill Seasoning. "Amazing" is a bold declaration, for sure, but it's not without warrant.
This unique concoction of ingredients is sweet, smoky, and savory, thanks to the uncommon addition of tomato powder and bell peppers. Obviously, it's a natural fit for burgers, but other Redditors report using it on chicken and roasted sweet potatoes. Unfortunately, the Amazing Burger Grill Seasoning is a seasonal item, available primarily in late spring and early summer, so you need to stock up when you see it on the shelves.
Clancy's Kettle Cooked Jalapeño Chips
Snacks are pantry staples, too. Who are we to say when the desire for something quick, crispy, and satisfying will overtake us? Aldi's has an extensive collection of shelf-stable snack foods. Aldi's nuts, trail mix, and dried fruit are solid and fairly priced, and they sell a few different varieties of popcorn and pretzels.
But it's the Clancy's Kettle Cooked Jalapeño Potato Chips that are some of the tastiest snack foods in the store. The spice level is mild, which can be a plus or a drawback depending on your spice tolerance. They also have a subtle sweetness that helps balance the oil and savory seasoning of the kettle-cooked chips. Our friends at Tasting Table echo the sentiment, saying this bag of chips is "the absolute best to pick up on your next Aldi run," describing them as intensely flavorful and peppery. The problem for some customers is resisting the desire to eat the whole bag in one sitting.
There's a lot you can do with potato chips beyond eating them by the handful. Their crunchy nature and bold seasoning make chips a natural fit for breading chicken cutlets or tenders. You can also crush potato chips and use them as a topping for casseroles or macaroni and cheese. If making a batch of meatballs or meatloaf, don't be afraid to sprinkle some crumbs as a well-seasoned binder.
Casa Mamita Canned Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies
You should always have a can of diced tomatoes somewhere in your kitchen. This is arguably one of the most versatile ingredients around, contributing a bright, acidic tang and lingering umami flavor to all sorts of dishes. You can use them in soups, sauces, stews, or even in an extra-spicy chili. And speaking of spice, diced tomatoes taste even more robust when paired with a burst of green chile.
The Casa Mamita Canned Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies has been an Aldi customer favorite for a long time, with many citing it as an excellent alternative to Rotel. On Facebook, people comment on its spice level, which is joyfully piquant without being too hot. The editors at Tasting Table agree, noting that this product is one you should always stock up on during an Aldi shopping trip. If you're looking for more inventive tomato-chile applications, try adding a few spoonfuls to eggs, macaroni and cheese, arroz con pollo, or homemade salsa. If you're looking for something more traditional, Aldi also carries cans of crushed and diced tomatoes.
Elevation Functional Protein Bars
We are in the midst of a protein craze. The fanfare over protein isn't necessarily misguided; the nutrient is essential for building muscle, repairing cells, and strengthening the immune system. Protein also keeps you satiated for longer and helps you avoid midday cravings. Given these benefits, it's no surprise that people want to eat more of it. But while carbohydrates and fats can be found in all types of shelf-stable foods, finding protein-rich ingredients isn't as easy. That's why protein bars are back in style.
Aldi carries a lot of them — so many, in fact, that it's nearly impossible not to find one that you like. However, the Elevation Functional Protein Bars are the most talked about online, probably because they're such a bargain: A box of four bars costs just $3.69, which is typically the price for just one protein bar at your local supermarket or gas station. Aldi currently carries two flavors: cookies 'n cream and golden vanilla cream.
At just 250 calories, each bar has 18 grams of protein and 5 milligrams of caffeine. They're great for a quick breakfast, or, as one Redditor notes, you can mash one up and give it a 15-second zap in the microwave to turn it into a protein-packed alternative to Rice Krispie Treats.
Barissimo German Roast Ground Coffee
Aldi is a German company, so it's no surprise that it carries German coffee. And with the price of your average cup of Joe continuing to rise, making your morning brew at home is becoming more and more financially sensible. Coffee beans range in price, and Aldi has a solid selection that includes instant coffee, whole beans, refrigerated iced coffee, and bottled coffee concentrates, but the store's most unique and tantalizing option is its Barissimo German Dark Roasted Ground Coffee.
We don't know about you, but we rarely see German coffee on supermarket shelves. This product is promoted as a "low-acid" coffee, and online customers seem to agree, saying it's easier on the stomach than your average brew. A Redditor commented that their German father says it's "coffee perfection." The 100% Arabica beans have a bold but not overwhelming flavor, making this an ideal all-day coffee you can drink in the morning or pair with a sweet cookie or cake. And let's say you brew a little too much; well, you can use the extra coffee as a marinade for bacon or as the main ingredient in a potent red-eye gravy.
Peanut Delight Creamy Peanut Butter
This is a list of essential pantry staples, and few ingredients pack as much wallop and utility as a simple jar of creamy peanut butter. Aldi's Peanut Delight Creamy Peanut Butter is one part junk food, one part nutritious snack. Yes, it's predominantly made from peanuts, but it also includes sugar, molasses, and hydrogenated vegetable oil, which helps prevent the oil from separating. Online, customers say Aldi peanut butter is as good as any national brand and, at $2.19 for an 18-ounce jar, is often a better value.
There's a lot you can do with peanut butter besides pairing it with jelly and spreading it on some bread. Peanut butter is one of those special ingredients: not too savory, not too sweet, and supremely nutty. These characteristics make it a great addition to chili or satay sauce. If you're feeling adventurous, you can push the boundaries of your peanut butter palate even further by adding a big dollop to your burger bun during your next hamburger cookout, or even mixing it into the ground beef itself! The sweet-and-salty combination pairs swimmingly with the inherent unctuousness of cooked beef.
Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese
Unless you're severely lactose intolerant or just a big grump, it's hard not to love a creamy bowl of macaroni and cheese. Texturally, the sauce is velvety and smooth, with the noodles providing just enough chew to remind you that you're not eating baby food. Since it's so beloved, different grocery stores and fast-food restaurants all have their own unique versions of this comfort-food classic. Making your own stellar mac and cheese isn't complicated cooking, either; it just requires a little technique, time, and dishwashing.
But for a macaroni and cheese that's somewhere in the middle — less expensive than a restaurant version but still requires minimal cooking — you should go with the tried-and-true boxed macaroni and cheese. Now, Aldi has a handful of varieties to choose from. They offer the stalwart Kraft knock-off and something that looks like a substitute for Velveeta, but customers say the best option is Aldi's Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese.
One Facebook user commented that it's so good, "I stopped buying it." What makes it such a valuable pantry staple is that you can turn a box into a full meal by adding broccoli, spinach, kielbasa slices, or diced ham. Or you can serve it as an accompaniment to a main protein and vegetable.
Reggano Classic Pasta Salad Kit
If you need a refreshing summer side dish or a quick crowd-pleasing dinner that you can throw together with little effort, then you need to explore the wondrous world of pasta salad. An ordinary bowl of cold noodles can take on extraordinary flavors without requiring an elaborate sauce or pricey ingredients. It's the ultimate refrigerator clean-out meal: toss in a diced cucumber, some sliced red pepper, that leftover chunk of Cheddar, or whatever else is hanging around in your fridge.
And if that's not simple enough, Aldi makes your life even easier with its Reggano Classic Pasta Salad Kits, which come with noodles, diced vegetables, and a seasoning packet you mix with water and oil to make a quick, potent dressing. At just $1.75 per box, the Aldi Reddit community is in love, with people commenting that they're an easy meal, great for families, and a nostalgic delight. Like the boxed macaroni and cheese above, you can add any proteins, vegetables, cheeses, or these secret ingredients to instantly upgrade your pasta salad into a delicious main course.
Reggano Pizza Sauce
Although people often use them interchangeably, there are a few differences between pizza sauce and your average marinara. First, pizza sauce uses only tomato purée, while a typical pasta sauce uses a combination of tomato products that often includes diced or crushed tomatoes. Another major distinction is that pasta sauce is almost always cooked, which evaporates excess liquid and intensifies the flavor. Pizza sauce, on the other hand, is usually left uncooked, allowing the sugar in the raw tomatoes to caramelize in the oven without burning.
Aldi's Reggano Pizza Sauce is $1.25 for a 14-ounce jar, a price that's hard to beat at competing supermarkets. Besides being a great value, the sauce is well-seasoned, though it never hurts to add a few shakes of this and that — or this one common kitchen staple — to get the flavor exactly as you like it. On Facebook, reviewers say that it pairs well with Aldi's flatbreads and premade dough. Just open a jar of pizza sauce, spread it on a flatbread, top with shredded cheese, and bake for a no-fuss dinner. Another comment said that the shopper tried a different store brand, but then "went back to this one."
Moser Roth Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa
A good chocolate bar makes an ideal dessert, satisfying that craving for something sweet right after a rich, savory meal. But quality chocolate is not your ordinary candy. The flavors of the cacao bean are complex and dynamic — similar to those of wine or extra-virgin olive oil — with notes of dried fruit, earth, fudge, and warm spices, depending on the cocoa bean's origin and preparation. And speaking of cocoa beans, that percentage you see in big numbers across the label refers to the percentage of cocoa beans (by weight) in each bar. Higher percentages mean more cocoa beans and fewer additional ingredients, which usually results in a more bitter chocolate.
Aldi carries a variety of chocolate brands, but customers have a soft spot for its Moser Roth Chocolate line. On the store shelves are a surprising number of flavors, ranging from sea salt & caramel to mint to chocolate mousse. On Reddit, commenters voice their support for the darker, higher-cocoa options, particularly the Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa. Some say it's the only brand of chocolate they buy at Aldi, while others compare its quality to Lindt's. If you want to enhance your tasting experience, try pairing a square of dark chocolate with raspberries, espresso, olive oil, or even a fresh herb like rosemary or lavender.
Methodology
Aldi carries thousands of items, many of which are shelf-stable and well-suited for pantries. To make my selections, I used personal shopping experience, Reddit threads, Facebook posts, and existing ingredient roundups to identify ingredients that offered the most value and utility and were repeatedly cited as customer favorites. I included a diverse selection featuring basic staples as well as some premium products unique to Aldi.