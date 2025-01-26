The Grocery Chain You Need To Visit For More Affordable Spices
Behind every great chef is a well-stocked spice rack. But if you've ever taken a minute to study the spice section of the grocery store, you'll know that loading up on a couple of jars can really break the bank. Whether you tend to go through herbs and spices quickly (they are different, for the record), or you only need a jar of chili powder for one dish, try checking out Trader Joe's. This grocery chain tends to have much more affordable prices for spices than you can find in other big supermarkets.
Trader Joe's has a very loyal fanbase who love its quirky stores, frozen foods, and hard-to-find items, but it's really the low prices that keep the people lining up at the door. The secret to the chain's ability to undercut other stores is its private label system. Essentially, TJs works with grocery manufacturers directly to make products with store-brand labels. This cuts out the middleman of grocery distributors, and the store then passes the savings on to customers. So for expensive items like spices, which are often marked up as much as 100% in other grocery stores, you can really cut your food budget down to size.
Which spices to snag at Trader Joe's
If you're heading out to Trader Joe's in search of spices, try to do a little advance research before you do any buying either by checking prices on websites or on Instacart. Although TJs has great deals, other chains like Aldi or Walmart, which both have private label spices, are often competitive. With that said, you can't beat $1.99 for a 1.5-ounce jar of organic ground cinnamon, compared to $3.99 for a comparable 1.9-ounce bottle of Whole Foods' house brand, 365. Organic ground black pepper is also a buy at $2.49 for a 2.6-ounce tin compared to $3.29 for a 3-ounce tin at Aldi.
One drawback to Trader Joe's spice aisle, however, it's that TJs just doesn't have that big of a selection. Staples like cumin, turmeric, and garlic powder are usually available (but not always), and anything more esoteric is probably not on the shelves. It tends to stock more of its own proprietary blends of seasonings and rubs, which are also affordable, but won't cut it if you're in the market for, say, star anise or za'atar (which it used to make but has discontinued). But if you're looking for the basics, keep Trader Joe's in the rotation next time you're stocking up or replacing your spices.